An analysis of competitors is conducted very well in the Garage Equipment report which covers vital market aspects about the key players. Some of these are strong and weak points of the competitors and analysis of their strategies with respect to product and automotive industry. Such idea about competitive landscape aids in deciding about the improvements required in the product and more. The report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. With the entire understanding of business environment that is best suitable for the requirements of the client, Garage Equipment market analysis report has been generated.

Global garage equipment market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 8.96 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the shifting of individual preference increasing the levels of customization in vehicles.

Get the PDF Sample Copy (Including FULL TOC, Graphs and Tables) of this report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-garage-equipment-market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global garage equipment market are MAHA Maschinenbau Haldenwang GmbH & Co. KG; Snap-on Incorporated; Robert Bosch GmbH; Continental AG; Vehicle Service Group; VisiCon Automatisierungstechnik GmbH; Standard Tools and Equipment Co.; Symach s.r.l.; Otto Nußbaum GmbH & Co. KG; M/s Samvit Garage Equipments; Sarveshwari Engineers; Guangzhou Jingjia Auto Equipment Co., Ltd.; Boston Garage Equipment Ltd; Arex Test Systems bv; Euro Car Parts Ltd T/A LKQ Coatings; Aro Equipments Pvt. Ltd; ISTOBAL; Con Air Equipments Private Limited; Oil Lube Systems Pvt Ltd.; Gray Manufacturing; AUTEC, Inc. among others.

Market Drivers:

Rising focus on sale of second-hand/pre-owned vehicles will boost the market growth

Presence of various mandates and regulations regarding the scheduled and regular inspection of vehicles is also driving the growth of this market

Increasing volume of automotive present on the road worldwide is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing focus on adoption of digital services by various market players and garage owners resulting in enhanced focus on adopting innovative technology will also augment this market growth

Market Restraints:

Presence of various trade regulations and unfavourable conditions for the trade of heavy equipments; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Availability of original equipment parts at a lower cost is expected to restrict the rate of garage uses and repair activities will restrict the market growth

High costs associated with the maintenance and repairing of luxury vehicles is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, MAHA Maschinenbau Haldenwang GmbH & Co. KG announced the inauguration of their training center situated in Haldenwang, Germany, which will provide training regarding the usage of products and equipments for end-users as well as professional technicians. This step is evident of the expansive strategy of the organization as they hope to provide a large-range of service offerings to their customers

In September 2018, Robert Bosch GmbH announced the availability of a new diesel test bench designed for the accurate testing of rail injectors diesel engines to be compliant with the Euro 5 and 6 emission standardizations. “DCI 700” is designed to play an important role in workshops’ daily operations enhancing the reputation and reliability of testing equipments

Any query? Enquire Here For Discount Or Report [email protected] https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-garage-equipment-market

Segmentation: Global Garage Equipment Market

Garage Equipment Market By Garage Type

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Authorized Garage

Independent Garage

Franchise Garages

Garage Equipment Market By Installation Type

Mobile

Fixed

Garage Equipment Market By Function Type

Electronic

Mechanical

Garage Equipment Market By Equipment Type

Body Shop Equipment

Welding Machines

Paint Spray Booth

Preparation Station

Plastic Repair Kits

Diagnostic & Test Equipment

Suspension Tester

Play Detectors

Brake Testers

Emission Testers

Air-Con Recovery System

Emission Equipment

Lifting Equipment

Single Post Lift

Two Post Lift

Four Post Lift

Scissor Lift

Washing Equipment

Wheel & Tire Equipment

Wheel Alignment Systems

Wheel Balancers

Tire Inflator

Tire Changer

Others

Tool Kit

Lube Equipment

Drills

Grinders

Garage Equipment Market By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Two Wheelers

Light Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Vehicles

Garage Equipment Market By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-garage-equipment-market

Key Insights in the report:

Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics of the industry Strategies of key players and product offerings In-depth market segmentation Recent industry trends and developments

About Us:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]