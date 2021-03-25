Fibrosarcoma has no definite cause like other sarcomas. However, most of the sarcomas are associated with the genetic mutations. Soft tissue fibrosarcoma is among rare cancer which has no exact cause but carries various risk factors. Undergoing as radiotherapy to treat other cancer is one of the factors that is increasing the risk of fibrosarcoma. Currently, there are very few ways to treat fibrosarcoma with complications involved. Hence, researchers and research institutes around the world are researching for some very effective treatments. Targeted therapies are also being focused on to treat fibrosarcoma. There are also many anti-angiogenesis agents under development and few are in clinical trials. Chemotherapy for soft tissue sarcoma usually involves a combination of various drugs. Hence, companies are researching on new drugs effective in treating soft tissue sarcoma.

According to a study by Fact.MR, the global fibrosarcoma market is expected to witness steady growth. The market is likely to register CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2017-2026. The global fibrosarcoma market is also projected to bring in US$ 442.4 million revenue. Fibrosarcoma is increasingly rare as a diagnosis compared to other sarcoma subtypes. Some of the sarcomas are sensitive to chemotherapy, hence ongoing attempts are being done to intensify chemotherapy. However, fibrosarcoma that does not respond to chemotherapy, needs to be treated with other methods but might lead to some side-effects. This is driving the development of new therapies with potential benefits. Below insights show how the global fibrosarcoma market will perform in the coming years.

5 Forecast Highlights on Global Fibrosarcoma Market

North America is expected to remain dominant in the global fibrosarcoma market during the forecast period 2017-2026. Well-developed healthcare infrastructure in North America is one of the factors boosting the growth of fibrosarcoma treatment in the region. Technological advancement is also resulting in the development of advanced cancer treatment drugs. Moreover, increasing population suffering from diabetes, overweight and depression are also leading towards high possibilities of cancer.

Europe and Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) are also expected to witness growth in the diagnoses and treatment of fibrosarcoma due to the increasing investments in the research and development activities for treatment of various cancers.

Chemotherapy is expected to be the most preferred treatment for fibrosarcoma. By the end of 2026, chemotherapy is projected to reach close to US$ 200 million revenue.

Hospitals are expected to be the largest end-users in the global fibrosarcoma market. Hospitals are projected to reach nearly US$ 200 million revenue by the end of 2026.

Among various distribution channels, hospital pharmacy is expected to emerge as the largest distribution channel during the forecast period 2017-2026. Accounting for nearly half of the revenue share, hospital pharmacies are projected to exceed US$ 100 million revenue towards the end of 2026.

The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the leading market players in the global market for fibrosarcoma, which will remain active through 2026. These include companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Baxter International Inc., Novartis AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celon Laboratories Limited, and Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited.

