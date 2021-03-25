Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market is projected to show growth at a prodigious CAGR of XX% during 2020 to 2025; This growth can be attributed to increased research and development activities in few major industries.

On regional front, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market will gather promising avenues in upcoming years

Analysts at Precision Market Research (PMR) state that the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market is foreseen to gain the valuation of US$ XX Mn by the end of 2025. In 2020, the market for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) was accounted for US$ XX Mn.

Key players in the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market covered in Chapter 13:

Aegis Ltd.

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Deloitte

Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Aon plc

HR Solutions

QuisLex, Inc.

Genpact

KPMG

IBM

Peninsula

Accenture plc

Capgemini SE

Hewlett-Packard Co.

EuroDev European Business Development Group

G&A Outsourcing, Inc.

citrusHR Ltd

McKinsey & Company

Ernst & Young

Moorepay

EXLService

Insperity, Inc.

In Chapter 6, on the basis of types, the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

HR Outsourcing

Finance & Accounting

Customer Services

KPO

Procurement Outsourcing

In Chapter 7, on the basis of applications, the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Manufacturing

Telecommunications & Technology

Banking

Insurance & Finance Services

Retail

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market: Growth Boosters

The global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market is likely to show growth at prominent pace in the forthcoming years. This growth can be attributed to increased research and development activities by companies across the globe.

Many companies and research institutes across the globe are increasing research activities. This factor is working in favor of the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)

In recent few years, there is extensive growth in demand for Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) This factor many help in the development of the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market throughout assessment period 2020 to 2025.

The vendors working in the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market are growing interest in mergers and acquisition activities. Apart from this, many enterprises are concentrating toward strengthening their production capabilities. Moving forward, they are increasing concentration on technological advancements. This scenario is expected to fuel the expansion of the global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market in the years to come.

Regions Covered in the Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO):

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

