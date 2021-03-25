Asia-Pacific orthopedic prosthetics market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the technology advancements in the field of orthopedic prosthetics design and manufacturing and growing incidence of trauma and road accident.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Asia-Pacific orthopedic prosthetics market are Ottobock, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Blatchford Limited., OTTO GROUP, Össur Corporate, UNYQ. , and others.

Orthopedic Prosthetics market report serves to be an ideal solution for better understanding of the market. It is helpful in finding out the size of the market for specific products. The report gives helpful insights which assist while launching a new product. The Orthopedic Prosthetics report helps business in knowing its market share over various time periods, transportation, storage, and supply requirements of its products. The market study aids in making sales forecasts for its products and thereby, establishing harmonious adjustment between demand and supply of its products. The Orthopedic Prosthetics market report helps the firm in exploring new uses and new markets for its existing products and thereby, increasing the demand for its products.

Market Drivers

Technology advancements in the field of orthopedic prosthetics design and manufacturing are driving the growth of the market Growing incidence of trauma is boosting the growth of the market Rising incident of road accidents is contributing to the growth of the market



growing population of elderly is propelling the growth of market

Market Restraints

High cost of the device is hampering the growth of the market

Absence of reimbursement policies is hindering the growth of the market

Regulatory requirement is also restraining the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Össur has bought SpringActive, Inc., a privately-owned engineering company specializing in computer-controlled prosthetic devices and manufacturing exotic systems, SpringActive’s electric prosthetic ankle technology allows the patient to operate and ambulate on all terrains, offering a variety of movement designed to allow the customer to manage and execute normal ankle activities. This purchase investigated the ability of technology to distribute across various consumer systems, a powerful operating connection between organizations and supplementary characteristics between the two R&D groups.

In May 2018, Researchers at Stanford and Seoul National University have developed a new Synthetic Nerve System that would make it possible for prosthetic limbs to have a sense of touch. These nervous systems take skin for granted, but it is a complicated sensory, signaling and decision-making scheme. This interactive sensory nervous system is a move towards creating skin-like peripheral neural networks for all kinds of application

Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Orthopedic Prosthetics Market

By Product Type

Spinal Orthotics

Sockets

Modular Components

Liners

Braces

Lower Extremity Prosthetics Arm Prosthesis Prosthetic legs Knee Prosthetics Hip Prosthetics Foot & Ankle Prosthetics

Upper Extremity Prosthetics Shoulder Prosthetics Hand Prosthetics Elbow Prosthetics



By Technology

Manual Prosthetics

Hybrid Orthopedic Prosthetics

Electric Powered

Conventional

By Application

Disabled Children

Disabled Adult

By End User

Trauma Centers

Rehabilitation Center

Prosthetic Clinics

Outpatient Centre

Orthopedic Clinics

Hospitals

Other End Users

By Country

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

