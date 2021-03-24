The persuasive Titanium Dioxide Market report gives creative ideas to make the product more effective and impressive in the competitive market. With this, businesses can achieve the desired goal and objective in stipulated time frame. The report lends a hand in attaining success in the market. By considering the needs of clients, a success report is given to the thousands of valuable clients across the world. With the Global Titanium Dioxide Industry research report, products can be improved and modified so that the necessary changes can be made to the future products to give more satisfaction to the valuable customers.

Market Overview

Global titanium dioxide market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 31.2 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the growth in construction industry, increase in per capita consumption of pigments and rising demand for lightweight vehicles in automobile industry.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for lightweight vehicles in automobile industry; this factor is expected to drive the market in the forecast period

Increase in per capita consumption of pigments, will help in the growth of market

Increased usage of titanium dioxide in the construction; this factor will also help the market to grow in near future

Increased usage of titanium dioxide by its end-users will also help the market to grow

The Titanium Dioxide Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are organization overview, company financials, revenue generated, Industry potential, investment in research and development, new Titanium Dioxide Market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to Titanium Dioxide Market.

Major Industry Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the titanium dioxide market are Tayca Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, The Chemours Company, Tronox Limited, Kronos Worldwide Inc, Evonik Industries AG, Cinkarna Celje D.D. (CICJ.LJ), Cristal, Lomon Billions, Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd, Grupa Azoty, Precheza as, Argex Titanium Inc, Apollo Colors Inc and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Tronox Holdings plc, a global inorganic and mining company, has acquired ‘The National Titanium Dioxide Company Limited’s (Cristal) business of titanium dioxide. The transactions and all the other formalities are expected to end by May 1, 2019. The acquisition will help the company to make new products related to the market, so that the demands of the end-users are fulfilled

In July 2015, Evonik, a manufacturer of sub-pigmentary fumed titanium dioxide, has launched VP NKT 65. The product is surface treated with alkylsilane and is a titanium dioxide grade which is hydrophobic in nature. Such new launches will help the company to penetrate more in this market.

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units) till 2027. Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting the Titanium Dioxide’ industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Titanium Dioxide’ market supply and demand. The report tracks the leading Market players that will shape and impact the Global Titanium Dioxide’ Market most. The data analysis present in the Titanium Dioxide’ Market report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources. The report helps you to understand the real effects of key Market drivers or retainers on Titanium Dioxide’ Market business.

Global Titanium Dioxide Market Scope and Market Size

By End-User

Automotive

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Construction Industry

Others

By Application

Paints & Coatings

Pulp & Paper

Plastics

Cosmetics

Ink

Others

Based on regions, the Titanium Dioxide Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report covers major aspects:

Various economic factors that are significant in determining the Titanium Dioxide Market trend, buying decisions and Market attractiveness are being analysed for Market estimation and forecasting.

The analysis will support stakeholders such as manufacturers and distributors in identifying and capturing Markets with high potential.

The study also discusses various environmental and regulatory factors critical for the Titanium Dioxide Market growth.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Titanium Dioxide Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Titanium Dioxide Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Titanium Dioxide Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Analytical Standards

Chapter 4: Presenting Titanium Dioxide Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Titanium Dioxide Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

