The SIS serves as the core system of record for institutions of higher education. It supports and delivers services for a variety of routine administrative and academic activities on a daily basis. It supports a broad spectrum of back-office administrator and student-/faculty-facing functionality to manage key institutional information assets, such as student prospects, applicants and matriculates, courses offered, student course registrations, and grades and transcripts throughout the student life cycle. They range from individual components to enterprise-wide integrated solutions or sometimes are part of a larger administrative ERP application suite. A higher education SIS can typically integrate with a learning management system (LMS) and a classroom management tool.

Classe365 (Australia),Tribal Group (United Kingdom),Ellucian (United States),Workday (United States),Jenzabar (United States),Oracle (United States),Campus Management (United States),Unit4 (Netherlands),SAP (Germany)

Market Trends:

Rise in Use of Cloud-based SIS

ICT investment in higher educational institutions

Market Drivers:

Increasing Awareness Among the Educational Institutions to Improve the Administrative Process

Owing to High Adoption of Technology in Education Sector

Market Restraints:

Lack of Awareness Among Educational Organizations About the Student Information System

The SIS for Higher Education Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Solution, Services (Professional Services and Managed Services)), Deployment Model (Cloud, On-Premises)

SIS for Higher Education the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, SIS for Higher Education Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments.

Geographically World SIS for Higher Education markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for SIS for Higher Education markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the SIS for Higher Education Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

