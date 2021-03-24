Global Mercury Analyzer Market – Overview

The global market for mercury analyzers is reporting a significantly high growth, thanks to the increasing implementation of environment protection regulations across the world. The active participation by various governments and regulatory bodies for the monitoring of environmental conditions is boosting the growth of this market considerably.

This market study is an analytical research of the performance of the global market for mercury analyzers in past and during the period from 2017 to 2025. The research especially emphasize on the driving forces, growth barriers, challenges, opportunities, and the prominent trends in this market in order to determine its future status.

Global Mercury Analyzer Market – Key Trends and Opportunities

Over the coming years, the worldwide market for mercury analyzers is expected to gain from the increasing investments in the monitoring of environment pollution and control. The augmenting awareness among consumers about the implications of environmental pollution on human health and rising demand for high quality food products is also projected to support the growth of this market in the years to come. However, the market may face severe challenge from the need to comply with the guidelines of regulatory and certified authorities over the next few years. The high cost associated with mass spectrometry systems for mercury analysis and the high export barriers for environmental technologies in developing economies are also projected to hamper the growth of this market in the near future.

Global Mercury Analyzer Market – Market Potential

The substantial rise in industrialization in emerging economies is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market for mercury analyzers over the forthcoming years. Cold vapor atomic absorption analyzers is anticipated to witness a remarkably high demand in the near future due to its wide acceptance across a number of industries, such as cement, mining, and food, for identifying the total mercury content in a given sample, which is expected to reflect positively on the growth of this market.

Global Mercury Analyzer Market – Regional Outlook

On the basis of the region, the worldwide market for mercury analyzers records its presence mainly across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Canada and the U.S. have emerged as the most prominent domestic markets in North America. Latin America is dominated by Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina. France, the U.K., and Germany have been leading the market for mercury analyzers in Europe. Japan, China, and India occupied the leading position in Asia Pacific market for mercury analyzers and the Middle East and Africa mercury analyzer market is led by GCC, North Africa, and Southern Africa.

Global Mercury Analyzer Market – Competitive Analysis

The vendor landscape in the global market for mercury analyzers is highly competitive and fragmented. The leading players in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lumex Instruments, Analytik Jena, Perkinelmer, Mercury Instruments, Tekran, Hitachi High-Technologies, Nippon Instruments, Milestone, and Teledyne Leeman Labs. Some of the other prominent players in this market are Hiranuma Sangyo, Leco Corp., Brooks Rand Instruments, Northern Arizona University, and Buck Scientific. These players are likely to focus on strategic partnerships and mergers and acquisitions in order to expand their reach across various regions.

