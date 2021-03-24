“

The report titled Global Intravenous Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Intravenous Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Intravenous Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Intravenous Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Intravenous Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Intravenous Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Intravenous Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Intravenous Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Intravenous Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Intravenous Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Intravenous Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Intravenous Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Becton Dickinson and Company

B.Braun Melsungen

Baxter International

Fresenius SE

ICU Medical

Smiths Medical

Moog

Terumo Corporation

C.R. Bard

AngioDynamics



Market Segmentation by Product: Infusion Pump

Catheter

Blood Administration Set

Securement Device

Needleless Connector



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare

Ambulatory Care Center



The Intravenous Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Intravenous Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Intravenous Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Intravenous Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Intravenous Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Intravenous Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Intravenous Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Intravenous Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Intravenous Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Intravenous Equipment Product Scope

1.2 Intravenous Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Intravenous Equipment Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Infusion Pump

1.2.3 Catheter

1.2.4 Blood Administration Set

1.2.5 Securement Device

1.2.6 Needleless Connector

1.3 Intravenous Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Intravenous Equipment Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Hospitals & Clinics

1.3.3 Homecare

1.3.4 Ambulatory Care Center

1.4 Intravenous Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Intravenous Equipment Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Intravenous Equipment Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Intravenous Equipment Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Intravenous Equipment Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Intravenous Equipment Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Intravenous Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Intravenous Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Intravenous Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Intravenous Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Intravenous Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Intravenous Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Intravenous Equipment Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Intravenous Equipment Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Intravenous Equipment Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Intravenous Equipment Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Intravenous Equipment Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Intravenous Equipment Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Intravenous Equipment Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Intravenous Equipment Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Intravenous Equipment Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Intravenous Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Intravenous Equipment as of 2020)

3.4 Global Intravenous Equipment Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Intravenous Equipment Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Intravenous Equipment Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Intravenous Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Intravenous Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Intravenous Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Intravenous Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Intravenous Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Intravenous Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Intravenous Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Intravenous Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Intravenous Equipment Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Intravenous Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Intravenous Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Intravenous Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Intravenous Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Intravenous Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Intravenous Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Intravenous Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Intravenous Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Intravenous Equipment Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Intravenous Equipment Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Intravenous Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Intravenous Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Intravenous Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Intravenous Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Intravenous Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Intravenous Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Intravenous Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Intravenous Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Intravenous Equipment Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Intravenous Equipment Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Intravenous Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Intravenous Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Intravenous Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Intravenous Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Intravenous Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Intravenous Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 132 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 132 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Intravenous Equipment Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Intravenous Equipment Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Intravenous Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Intravenous Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Intravenous Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Intravenous Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Intravenous Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Intravenous Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 152 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 152 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Intravenous Equipment Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Intravenous Equipment Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Intravenous Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Intravenous Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Intravenous Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Intravenous Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Intravenous Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Intravenous Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Intravenous Equipment Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Intravenous Equipment Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Intravenous Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Intravenous Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Intravenous Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Intravenous Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Intravenous Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Intravenous Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Intravenous Equipment Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Intravenous Equipment Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Intravenous Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Intravenous Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Intravenous Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Intravenous Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Intravenous Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Intravenous Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Intravenous Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Intravenous Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Intravenous Equipment Business

12.1 Becton Dickinson and Company

12.1.1 Becton Dickinson and Company Corporation Information

12.1.2 Becton Dickinson and Company Business Overview

12.1.3 Becton Dickinson and Company Intravenous Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Becton Dickinson and Company Intravenous Equipment Products Offered

12.1.5 Becton Dickinson and Company Recent Development

12.2 B.Braun Melsungen

12.2.1 B.Braun Melsungen Corporation Information

12.2.2 B.Braun Melsungen Business Overview

12.2.3 B.Braun Melsungen Intravenous Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 B.Braun Melsungen Intravenous Equipment Products Offered

12.2.5 B.Braun Melsungen Recent Development

12.3 Baxter International

12.3.1 Baxter International Corporation Information

12.3.2 Baxter International Business Overview

12.3.3 Baxter International Intravenous Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Baxter International Intravenous Equipment Products Offered

12.3.5 Baxter International Recent Development

12.4 Fresenius SE

12.4.1 Fresenius SE Corporation Information

12.4.2 Fresenius SE Business Overview

12.4.3 Fresenius SE Intravenous Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Fresenius SE Intravenous Equipment Products Offered

12.4.5 Fresenius SE Recent Development

12.5 ICU Medical

12.5.1 ICU Medical Corporation Information

12.5.2 ICU Medical Business Overview

12.5.3 ICU Medical Intravenous Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 ICU Medical Intravenous Equipment Products Offered

12.5.5 ICU Medical Recent Development

12.6 Smiths Medical

12.6.1 Smiths Medical Corporation Information

12.6.2 Smiths Medical Business Overview

12.6.3 Smiths Medical Intravenous Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Smiths Medical Intravenous Equipment Products Offered

12.6.5 Smiths Medical Recent Development

12.7 Moog

12.7.1 Moog Corporation Information

12.7.2 Moog Business Overview

12.7.3 Moog Intravenous Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Moog Intravenous Equipment Products Offered

12.7.5 Moog Recent Development

12.8 Terumo Corporation

12.8.1 Terumo Corporation Corporation Information

12.8.2 Terumo Corporation Business Overview

12.8.3 Terumo Corporation Intravenous Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Terumo Corporation Intravenous Equipment Products Offered

12.8.5 Terumo Corporation Recent Development

12.9 C.R. Bard

12.9.1 C.R. Bard Corporation Information

12.9.2 C.R. Bard Business Overview

12.9.3 C.R. Bard Intravenous Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 C.R. Bard Intravenous Equipment Products Offered

12.9.5 C.R. Bard Recent Development

12.10 AngioDynamics

12.10.1 AngioDynamics Corporation Information

12.10.2 AngioDynamics Business Overview

12.10.3 AngioDynamics Intravenous Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 AngioDynamics Intravenous Equipment Products Offered

12.10.5 AngioDynamics Recent Development

13 Intravenous Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Intravenous Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Intravenous Equipment

13.4 Intravenous Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Intravenous Equipment Distributors List

14.3 Intravenous Equipment Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Intravenous Equipment Market Trends

15.2 Intravenous Equipment Drivers

15.3 Intravenous Equipment Market Challenges

15.4 Intravenous Equipment Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

