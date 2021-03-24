Gluten Free Bread Ingredients: Market Outlook

Proteins like prolamins, naturally present in cereal grains such as wheat, rye, barley, etc. are gluten. Gluten has various culinary benefits to offer in bread making, besides these functionalities, the population is inclining towards gluten free bread ingredients owing to certain health benefits. There has been a rise in the prevalence of gluten intolerance or non-celiac gluten sensitivity (NCGS). Gluten free bread ingredients are specially designed to replace the functionality of gluten in bread for various health benefits.

The increasing prevalence of celiac disease in the region has made North America the largest market for the gluten free bread ingredients globally. Following North America, Europe and Latin America have the highest cases of NCGS, leading to increased demand in both the region. The increasing number of product offering is further igniting and encouraging consumers to buy gluten free baking ingredients.

The Asia Pacific, on the other hand, has large influence from North America and Europe as they tend to follow the trend of the Western region, is expected to witness a large growth rate for gluten free bread ingredients market.

Increasing Awareness and Changing Perception Bolstering the Market

The consumer base is now more aware of the ingredients used for any product and very conscious while selecting the product. The demand for gluten free ingredients for bread is increasing as perception about gluten free products has changed over time. Gluten free products are not only consumed by the gluten intolerant population but also has a population consuming it for health benefits.

Gluten free bakery products are gaining market traction globally due to increasing awareness of the health benefits of eliminating or reducing gluten from the diet. Consumer’s perception that gluten free diet has a lower number of calories and carbohydrates assists weight loss process, and hence become more inclined towards products like bread made from gluten free ingredients.

Gluten Free Bread Ingredients: Market Segmentation

Based on Type, Gluten Free Bread Ingredients Market can be segmented as:

Emulsifiers

Leavening agents

Baking powder & mixes

Oils, Fats, and shortenings

Enzymes

Starch

Based on Bread Type, Gluten Free Bread Ingredients Market can be segmented as:

Sourdough

Flatbread

Rye Bread

Sprouted Bread

Others

Based on Source, Gluten Free Bread Ingredients Market can be segmented as:

Plant

Animal

Based on Distribution Channel, Gluten Free Bread Ingredients Market can be segmented as:

B2B HoReCa Processed Bakery Product Manufacturers

B2C Online Retailer Supermarket/Hypermarket Specialty Stores Retail Stores



Gluten Free Bread Ingredients: Key Players

Amy’s Kitchen, Inc., Bob’s Red Mill, General Mills, Brodo Italian Scratch Kitchen, Inc., Inc., Dr. Schär, Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC, Canyon Bakehouse, Golden West Specialty Foods, Migros, H.J. Heinz Company, Boulder Brands, and Hain Celestial Group, Inc., are some of the key players of global gluten free bread ingredients market.

