Market Overview

Hydraulic fracturing market will reach at an estimated value of USD 84.83 billion and grow at a rate of 6.40% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Increase in shale exploration and production activities is a vital factor driving the growth of hydraulic fracturing market.

Rising energy demand from various end users such as automotive & transportation is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also rising growth in unconventional hydrocarbon reserves, increasing energy strategy shift through gas-A ‘transitional fuel, rising energy security offered by the domestic supply of natural gas, rising exploration and production activities for shale gas, tight gas among others, rising demand for primary energy in electricity generation, transportation and household activity, rising energy demand from numerous end users such as automotive and transportation, increasing growth in unconventional hydrocarbon reserves and rising E&P in unconventional oil & gas reserves in shale basins are the major factors among others driving the hydraulic fracturing market . Moreover, rising abundant availability of shale gas reserves, rising shift trends towards deepwater exploration and increasing abundant availability of shale gas reserves will further create new opportunities for the hydraulic fracturing market in the forecast period of 2021- 2028.

The Hydraulic Fracturing Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are organization overview, company financials, revenue generated, Industry potential, investment in research and development, new Hydraulic Fracturing Market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance.

Major Industry Players

The major players covered in the hydraulic fracturing market report are Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton., Baker Hughes Company, Dow, Ashland, Pioneer Engineering Services, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation., Albemarle Corporation, Calfrac Well Services Ltd, FTS International., Nabors Industries Ltd, Tacrom.ro, TRICAN, UOS Drilling S.A, Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, Weatherford and Clariant among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

North America dominates the hydraulic fracturing market due to increasing demand for innovative technologies in oil and gas industry, and increasing production of shale gas, rising energy demand and increasing number of discoveries of unconventional hydrocarbon reserves in emerging economies in this region. Asia-Pacific is the expected region in terms of growth in hydraulic fracturing market due to hiking number of discoveries of unconventional hydrocarbon reserves in emerging economies in this region.

Global Hydraulic Fracturing Market Scope and Market Size

Hydraulic fracturing market is segmented on the basis of technology, material and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on technology, the hydraulic fracturing market is segmented into plug and perf and sliding sleeve.

Based on material, the hydraulic fracturing market is segmented into propant and others. Propant has been further segmented into sand, ceramic and resin coated sand.

The hydraulic fracturing market is also segmented on the basis of application into shale gas, tight gas, tight oil and others.

Based on regions, the Hydraulic Fracturing Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Hydraulic Fracturing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Hydraulic Fracturing Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Hydraulic Fracturing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Analytical Standards

Chapter 4: Presenting Hydraulic Fracturing Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Hydraulic Fracturing Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

