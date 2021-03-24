The persuasive Digital Oilfield Market report gives creative ideas to make the product more effective and impressive in the competitive market. With this, businesses can achieve the desired goal and objective in stipulated time frame. The report lends a hand in attaining success in the market. By considering the needs of clients, a success report is given to the thousands of valuable clients across the world. With the Global Digital Oilfield Industry research report, products can be improved and modified so that the necessary changes can be made to the future products to give more satisfaction to the valuable customers. Market Overview

Digital oilfield market will reach at an estimated value of USD 46.48 billion and grow at a rate of 4.80% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Rising new technological advancements in the digital oilfield market is a vital factor driving the growth of digital oilfield market.

Increased return on investment (RoI) is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also rising demand from oil and gas operators to scale up production from mature wells, increasing focus towards operational management followed by decrease in operating and capital expenses subject to the adoption of smart digitalized system and solutions, rising ongoing advancement toward wireless technologies, data analysis, mobility, and collection platforms, rising E&P activities across onshore and offshore sector fuelled by on-going oil price recovery, continuous declining production from conventional wells coupled with growing inclination toward devising an economic well recovery process, rising deployment of enhanced oil recovery systems along with rising number of mature gas fields across Middle East are the major factors among others driving the digital oilfield market. Moreover, rising introduction of digital trends in the digital oilfield market and increasing offshore/ultra-deep-water discoveries will further create new opportunities for the digital oilfield market in the forecast period of 2021- 2028.

However, rising delay in decision-making process by deploying various analytic tools and rising cybersecurity threat are the major factors among others acting as restraints, while engaging new digital talent, rising interoperability of multiple system components from different solution providers and increasing impact of COVID-19 on oil and gas production activities will further challenge the growth of digital oilfield market in the forecast period mentioned above.

The Digital Oilfield Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are organization overview, company financials, revenue generated, Industry potential, investment in research and development, new Digital Oilfield Market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance.

Major Market Manufacturers Covered In The Digital Oilfield Market Are:

The major players covered in the digital oilfield market report are Akzo Nobel N.V., Albemarle Corporation, Zirax Limited, BASF SE, Kemira, Solvay, Ashland, Baker Hughes, CES Energy Solutions Corp., Clariant, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Flotek Industries, Inc., Halliburton; Huntsman International LLC; Innospec Oilfield Services; Ecolab; Schlumberger Limited; Scomi Group Bhd, Dow, Stepan Company, Diamoco Group, EMEC, Gumpro Drilling Fluids Pvt. Ltd., Chemiphase Ltd, Jiaxing Midas Oilfield Chemical Mfg Co., Ltd, Imperial Oilfield Chemicals Private Limited and AES Drilling Fluids, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Europe dominates the digital oilfield market due to increasing presence of various oilfields, which is resulting to increasing demand for digital solutions in countries in the region. North America is the second largest region in terms of growth in digital oilfield market due to increasing adoption of digital oilfields in the region. Asia-Pacific is the expected region in terms of growth in digital oilfield market due to rising industrialization and significant increase in oil and gas industries in emerging economies in this region.

Global Digital Oilfield Market Scope and Market Size

Digital oilfield market is segmented on the basis of process, service, application, technology and solutions. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

• Based on process, the digital oilfield market is segmented into production optimization, reservoir optimization and drilling optimization.

• Based on service, the digital oilfield market is segmented into instrumentation & automation and information technology. Instrumentation & automation has been further segmented into security systems, smart wells, wireless systems, distributed control System and SCADA. Information technology has been further segmented into software, computer equipment & application hardware and IT outsourcing services.

• Based on application, the digital oilfield market is segmented into onshore and offshore.

• Based on technology, the digital oilfield market is segmented into IoT, advance analytics, robotics, cloud computing and mobility.

• The digital oilfield market is also segmented on the basis of solutions into hardware solutions, software & service solutions and data storage solutions. Hardware solutions have been further segmented into distributed control system, safety system, smart well, supervisory control & data acquisitions, wireless sensor and others. Software & service solutions have been further segmented into software, IT servicing & commissioning and IT outsourcing. Data storage solutions have been further segmented into on-premise and hosted.

Based on regions, the Digital Oilfield Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

