Conveyor Scales Market: Introduction

In fast growing economies and developing markets, chemicals and coal industries are expected to witness strong traction in the coming years. Advancements in technology have led to higher acceptance for products, such as conveyor scales, which are used to weigh the material being carried on conveyor belts. In process automation, weighing and controlling the rate of materials on a conveyor belt is one of the most common procedures. Conveyor scales have been considered effective for decades now and are built with specifications for a variety of environments. Different types of conveyor scales, ranging from single idlers to multi idlers, are being offered by market players.

Conveyor scales have witnessed continuous evolution over the years. More recently, several manufacturers have begun establishing facilities in dynamic regions, such as Europe and North America.

Conveyor Scales Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing automation in chemicals and coal industries is anticipated to be a prime factor driving the growth of the global conveyor scales market over the forecast period. Moreover, conveyor scales reduce the required number of laborers in various end-use industries. This is another important factor expected to create traction in the conveyor scales market in near future. That apart, all growing end-use industries, such as chemical, cement, steel, coal, etc., both in developed and developing economies, are anticipated to further boost the demand for conveyor scales over the forecast period.

Installation and alignment process of conveyor scales is complex, which is anticipated to act as a restraining factor for the growth of the global conveyor scales market over the forecast period.

Market players in the conveyor scales market, these days, are offering customized conveyor scales based on consumer demand to expand their consumer base and market share in the global conveyor scales market. Moreover, manufacturers of conveyor scales are directing their focus towards determining the exact amount of material processed in a shift.

Conveyor Scales Market: Segmentation

The global conveyor scales market can be segmented on the basis of type and end use industry.

On the basis of type, the global conveyor scales market can be segmented as:

Single Idler

Dual Idler

Triple Idler

Quad Idler

Multi Idler

On the basis of end use industry, the global conveyor scales market can be segmented as:

Power Station

Chemical Industry

Cement Plants

Steel Plants

Coal Industry

Food & Beverages

Others

Conveyor Scales Market: Regional Outlook

The global conveyor scales market is totally dependent on the growing demand from end-use industries across geographies. Over the forecast period, Asia Pacific will be closely followed by North America. Both of these markets are expected to dominate in terms of sales and are estimated to remain dominant in terms of demand for conveyor scales owing to the well-established manufacturers and high labor cost in these regions.

Western Europe is expected to witness significant demand for conveyor scales owing to growth in the food & beverage and chemical industries in the region. Latin America is anticipated to witness remarkable growth in the conveyor scales market over the forecast period. Middle East & Africa is anticipated to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for conveyor scales from the growing end-use industries in the region.

Conveyor Scales Market: Market Participants

The global conveyor scales market is consolidated with presence of a few global as well as regional players. Key manufacturers in the global conveyor scales market are estimated to hold dominant share in global market. Examples of some of the players identified across the value chain of the global conveyor scales market are:

Siemens AG

SSS Electronics

Yamato-Scale GmbH

Control Systems Technology (CST)

Merrick Industries

ConveyWeigh, LLC

Shanxi Litry Automated Technology Co., Ltd

FLSmidth

Saimo

