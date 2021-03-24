Market: Introduction:

The Growing number of vehicles that sustain damage due to increasing stresses on engine, require damper pulley to manage overload on crankshaft. Automotive damper pulley is also named as the automotive crankshaft pulley which is mounted at the front end of the crankshaft. It drives the accessory belts which in turn drive the alternator. Modern engines in vehicles produce a large amount of torsional vibration in the crankshaft and the pulley filter absorb the vibration.

Automotive damper pulley also reduce the low frequency vibration generate by the diesel engine. Automotive damper pulley varied with the material used for the manufacturing such as metal, nylon and other. Prominent players in the market are focusing on continuous innovation in damper pulley design to increase overall efficiency. Focus on innovation and development of advanced products is the major trend observed in the automotive damper pulley market. Manufacturers are focusing on utilizing advanced materials to achieve higher and efficient crankshaft performance.

Due to high cost of new vehicles and limited disposable incomes of individuals in developing region, the demand for second hand vehicles is continuously increasing. The major import of second hand vehicles is from Europe, Japan and the U.S. These second hand vehicles require maintenance, which in turn is expected to fuel the demand for aftermarket automotive components such as automotive damper pulley.

Automotive Damper Pulley Market: Market Dynamics

Over the few years, the automotive parts and accessories manufacturing industry has gone through a comprehensive remodeling, which is leading to the advent of a highly competitive global industry. In the present scenario pertaining to the automotive industry, slight improvements have been witnessed in the demand for vehicles run by some form of electric power with a higher working range. This demand from the end users have compelled the traction damper pulley manufacturers to focus more on increasing the engine power density, which can provide high travelling range. Up surging demand from consumer end for more advanced automotive components drive the growth of automotive damper pulley market.

OEM automobile manufacturers may be capital constrained as they simultaneous investment is required across multiple mobility verticals. Attributing to these investments in research and development there is rise in prices, there has been a replacement effect, which is causing high-end materials to be replaced by low-end materials to increase the profit margin. Such factors are expected to hinder the growth of automotive damper pulley market.

Automotive Damper Pulley Market: Market Segmentation:

Automotive Damper Pulley market can be segmented on the basis of Material type, Vehicle type and end use application

On the basis of material type automotive damper pulley market can be segmented as

Metal based Automotive Damper Pulley

Nylon based Automotive Damper Pulley

Other Automotive Damper Pulley

On the basis of vehicle type automotive damper pulley market can be segmented as

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

On the basis of end use automotive damper pulley market can be segmented as

OEM

Aftermarket

Automotive Damper Pulley Market: Regional outlook

North America is a developed automotive market and has high saturation for technologically advanced and high cost products. A large share of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in the region are equipped with advanced pulley technologies such as light weight damper pulley system.

Furthermore, substantial sales of luxury and sports vehicles in the North America region makes the market more tending towards adoption of advanced technology based automotive components. Europe is expected to hold major share in automotive damper pulley market owing to the high production of automotive cars in the region.

In addition, automakers are constantly focused towards reducing carbon emissions of their vehicles in order to ensure adherence to ever evolving emission norms across the region. Various automakers have pledged to significantly cut down emission levels by end of the current decade. Even small tweaks and innovations introduced by automakers can help reduce carbon emissions.

Advancement in damper pulley system enhance the life span of diesel and petrol engine and this help to reduce emission. Developing economies in Asia pacific region is also expected to gain high traction over the years owing to the high production and consumption of the vehicle.

Automotive Damper Pulley Market: Key Market Players:

Examples of some of the market participants in the global automotive damper pulley market identified across the value chain include

Sintercom India Ltd.

Dayco

JTEKT Corporation

Zhejiang Dongxing Auto Parts Co., Ltd.

Gates Corporation

Vibracoustic

INT

Horschel

GT Automotive

