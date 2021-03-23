“

The report titled Global Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Sports Injury Prevention Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Sports Injury Prevention Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Sports Injury Prevention Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sports Injury Prevention Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sports Injury Prevention Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sports Injury Prevention Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sports Injury Prevention Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sports Injury Prevention Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sports Injury Prevention Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sports Injury Prevention Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sports Injury Prevention Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Bauerfeind

McDavid

LP SUPPORT

Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc..

Under Armour

Nike

Shock Doctor Sports

AQ-Support

Decathlon

Amer Sports

Adidas

Vista Outdoor

Xenith

Storelli

CENTURY

Schutt

BRG Sports



Market Segmentation by Product: Helmets

Protective Eyewear

Face Protection and Mouth Guards

Pads, Guards and Straps

Protective Clothing and Footwear



Market Segmentation by Application: Land Sports

Water Sports

Airborne Sports

Others



The Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sports Injury Prevention Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sports Injury Prevention Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sports Injury Prevention Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sports Injury Prevention Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sports Injury Prevention Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sports Injury Prevention Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sports Injury Prevention Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Helmets

1.2.3 Protective Eyewear

1.2.4 Face Protection and Mouth Guards

1.2.5 Pads, Guards and Straps

1.2.6 Protective Clothing and Footwear

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Land Sports

1.3.3 Water Sports

1.3.4 Airborne Sports

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Industry Trends

2.5.1 Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Market Trends

2.5.2 Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Market Drivers

2.5.3 Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Market Challenges

2.5.4 Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Sports Injury Prevention Equipment by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Sports Injury Prevention Equipment as of 2020)

3.4 Global Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Bauerfeind

11.1.1 Bauerfeind Corporation Information

11.1.2 Bauerfeind Overview

11.1.3 Bauerfeind Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Bauerfeind Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Products and Services

11.1.5 Bauerfeind Sports Injury Prevention Equipment SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Bauerfeind Recent Developments

11.2 McDavid

11.2.1 McDavid Corporation Information

11.2.2 McDavid Overview

11.2.3 McDavid Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 McDavid Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Products and Services

11.2.5 McDavid Sports Injury Prevention Equipment SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 McDavid Recent Developments

11.3 LP SUPPORT

11.3.1 LP SUPPORT Corporation Information

11.3.2 LP SUPPORT Overview

11.3.3 LP SUPPORT Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 LP SUPPORT Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Products and Services

11.3.5 LP SUPPORT Sports Injury Prevention Equipment SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 LP SUPPORT Recent Developments

11.4 Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc..

11.4.1 Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.. Corporation Information

11.4.2 Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.. Overview

11.4.3 Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.. Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.. Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Products and Services

11.4.5 Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.. Sports Injury Prevention Equipment SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.. Recent Developments

11.5 Under Armour

11.5.1 Under Armour Corporation Information

11.5.2 Under Armour Overview

11.5.3 Under Armour Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Under Armour Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Products and Services

11.5.5 Under Armour Sports Injury Prevention Equipment SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Under Armour Recent Developments

11.6 Nike

11.6.1 Nike Corporation Information

11.6.2 Nike Overview

11.6.3 Nike Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Nike Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Products and Services

11.6.5 Nike Sports Injury Prevention Equipment SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Nike Recent Developments

11.7 Shock Doctor Sports

11.7.1 Shock Doctor Sports Corporation Information

11.7.2 Shock Doctor Sports Overview

11.7.3 Shock Doctor Sports Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Shock Doctor Sports Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Products and Services

11.7.5 Shock Doctor Sports Sports Injury Prevention Equipment SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Shock Doctor Sports Recent Developments

11.8 AQ-Support

11.8.1 AQ-Support Corporation Information

11.8.2 AQ-Support Overview

11.8.3 AQ-Support Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 AQ-Support Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Products and Services

11.8.5 AQ-Support Sports Injury Prevention Equipment SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 AQ-Support Recent Developments

11.9 Decathlon

11.9.1 Decathlon Corporation Information

11.9.2 Decathlon Overview

11.9.3 Decathlon Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Decathlon Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Products and Services

11.9.5 Decathlon Sports Injury Prevention Equipment SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Decathlon Recent Developments

11.10 Amer Sports

11.10.1 Amer Sports Corporation Information

11.10.2 Amer Sports Overview

11.10.3 Amer Sports Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Amer Sports Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Products and Services

11.10.5 Amer Sports Sports Injury Prevention Equipment SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Amer Sports Recent Developments

11.11 Adidas

11.11.1 Adidas Corporation Information

11.11.2 Adidas Overview

11.11.3 Adidas Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Adidas Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Products and Services

11.11.5 Adidas Recent Developments

11.12 Vista Outdoor

11.12.1 Vista Outdoor Corporation Information

11.12.2 Vista Outdoor Overview

11.12.3 Vista Outdoor Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Vista Outdoor Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Products and Services

11.12.5 Vista Outdoor Recent Developments

11.13 Xenith

11.13.1 Xenith Corporation Information

11.13.2 Xenith Overview

11.13.3 Xenith Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Xenith Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Products and Services

11.13.5 Xenith Recent Developments

11.14 Storelli

11.14.1 Storelli Corporation Information

11.14.2 Storelli Overview

11.14.3 Storelli Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Storelli Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Products and Services

11.14.5 Storelli Recent Developments

11.15 CENTURY

11.15.1 CENTURY Corporation Information

11.15.2 CENTURY Overview

11.15.3 CENTURY Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 CENTURY Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Products and Services

11.15.5 CENTURY Recent Developments

11.16 Schutt

11.16.1 Schutt Corporation Information

11.16.2 Schutt Overview

11.16.3 Schutt Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Schutt Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Products and Services

11.16.5 Schutt Recent Developments

11.17 Xenith

11.17.1 Xenith Corporation Information

11.17.2 Xenith Overview

11.17.3 Xenith Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Xenith Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Products and Services

11.17.5 Xenith Recent Developments

11.18 BRG Sports

11.18.1 BRG Sports Corporation Information

11.18.2 BRG Sports Overview

11.18.3 BRG Sports Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 BRG Sports Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Products and Services

11.18.5 BRG Sports Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Production Mode & Process

12.4 Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Sales Channels

12.4.2 Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Distributors

12.5 Sports Injury Prevention Equipment Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

