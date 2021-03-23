“

The report titled Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: DowDuPont

OxyChem

Westlake (Axiall)

Olin Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Tosoh

Ineos Chlor Ltd

Asahi Glass

Covestro

Shin-Etsu Chemical

AkzoNobel

Hanwha Chemical

Solvay

LG Chemical

Tokuyama Corp

SABIC

Kemira

Basf

Aditya Birla Chemicals

GACL

ChemChina

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical

Xinjiang Tianye

Beiyuan Group

Shandong Jinling

SP Chemical(Taixing)

Haili Chemical

Huatai Group

Wanhua Chemical (Ningbo)

Tangshan Sanyou Alkali Chloride



Market Segmentation by Product: Liquid Caustic Soda

Solid Caustic Soda

Caustic Soda Flake

Caustic Soda Particle



Market Segmentation by Application: Pulp and Paper

Textiles

Soap and Detergents

Bleach Manufacturing

Petroleum Products

Aluminum Processing

Chemical Processing



The Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Liquid Caustic Soda

1.2.3 Solid Caustic Soda

1.2.4 Caustic Soda Flake

1.2.5 Caustic Soda Particle

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Pulp and Paper

1.3.3 Textiles

1.3.4 Soap and Detergents

1.3.5 Bleach Manufacturing

1.3.6 Petroleum Products

1.3.7 Aluminum Processing

1.3.8 Chemical Processing

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Industry Trends

2.4.2 Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Market Drivers

2.4.3 Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Market Challenges

2.4.4 Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Market Restraints

3 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales

3.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 DowDuPont

12.1.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.1.2 DowDuPont Overview

12.1.3 DowDuPont Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 DowDuPont Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Products and Services

12.1.5 DowDuPont Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 DowDuPont Recent Developments

12.2 OxyChem

12.2.1 OxyChem Corporation Information

12.2.2 OxyChem Overview

12.2.3 OxyChem Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 OxyChem Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Products and Services

12.2.5 OxyChem Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 OxyChem Recent Developments

12.3 Westlake (Axiall)

12.3.1 Westlake (Axiall) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Westlake (Axiall) Overview

12.3.3 Westlake (Axiall) Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Westlake (Axiall) Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Products and Services

12.3.5 Westlake (Axiall) Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Westlake (Axiall) Recent Developments

12.4 Olin Corporation

12.4.1 Olin Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 Olin Corporation Overview

12.4.3 Olin Corporation Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Olin Corporation Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Products and Services

12.4.5 Olin Corporation Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Olin Corporation Recent Developments

12.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation

12.5.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Formosa Plastics Corporation Overview

12.5.3 Formosa Plastics Corporation Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Formosa Plastics Corporation Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Products and Services

12.5.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Formosa Plastics Corporation Recent Developments

12.6 Tosoh

12.6.1 Tosoh Corporation Information

12.6.2 Tosoh Overview

12.6.3 Tosoh Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Tosoh Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Products and Services

12.6.5 Tosoh Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Tosoh Recent Developments

12.7 Ineos Chlor Ltd

12.7.1 Ineos Chlor Ltd Corporation Information

12.7.2 Ineos Chlor Ltd Overview

12.7.3 Ineos Chlor Ltd Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Ineos Chlor Ltd Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Products and Services

12.7.5 Ineos Chlor Ltd Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Ineos Chlor Ltd Recent Developments

12.8 Asahi Glass

12.8.1 Asahi Glass Corporation Information

12.8.2 Asahi Glass Overview

12.8.3 Asahi Glass Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Asahi Glass Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Products and Services

12.8.5 Asahi Glass Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Asahi Glass Recent Developments

12.9 Covestro

12.9.1 Covestro Corporation Information

12.9.2 Covestro Overview

12.9.3 Covestro Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Covestro Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Products and Services

12.9.5 Covestro Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Covestro Recent Developments

12.10 Shin-Etsu Chemical

12.10.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Corporation Information

12.10.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical Overview

12.10.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Products and Services

12.10.5 Shin-Etsu Chemical Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Shin-Etsu Chemical Recent Developments

12.11 AkzoNobel

12.11.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

12.11.2 AkzoNobel Overview

12.11.3 AkzoNobel Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 AkzoNobel Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Products and Services

12.11.5 AkzoNobel Recent Developments

12.12 Hanwha Chemical

12.12.1 Hanwha Chemical Corporation Information

12.12.2 Hanwha Chemical Overview

12.12.3 Hanwha Chemical Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Hanwha Chemical Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Products and Services

12.12.5 Hanwha Chemical Recent Developments

12.13 Solvay

12.13.1 Solvay Corporation Information

12.13.2 Solvay Overview

12.13.3 Solvay Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Solvay Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Products and Services

12.13.5 Solvay Recent Developments

12.14 LG Chemical

12.14.1 LG Chemical Corporation Information

12.14.2 LG Chemical Overview

12.14.3 LG Chemical Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 LG Chemical Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Products and Services

12.14.5 LG Chemical Recent Developments

12.15 Tokuyama Corp

12.15.1 Tokuyama Corp Corporation Information

12.15.2 Tokuyama Corp Overview

12.15.3 Tokuyama Corp Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Tokuyama Corp Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Products and Services

12.15.5 Tokuyama Corp Recent Developments

12.16 SABIC

12.16.1 SABIC Corporation Information

12.16.2 SABIC Overview

12.16.3 SABIC Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 SABIC Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Products and Services

12.16.5 SABIC Recent Developments

12.17 Kemira

12.17.1 Kemira Corporation Information

12.17.2 Kemira Overview

12.17.3 Kemira Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Kemira Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Products and Services

12.17.5 Kemira Recent Developments

12.18 Basf

12.18.1 Basf Corporation Information

12.18.2 Basf Overview

12.18.3 Basf Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Basf Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Products and Services

12.18.5 Basf Recent Developments

12.19 Aditya Birla Chemicals

12.19.1 Aditya Birla Chemicals Corporation Information

12.19.2 Aditya Birla Chemicals Overview

12.19.3 Aditya Birla Chemicals Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Aditya Birla Chemicals Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Products and Services

12.19.5 Aditya Birla Chemicals Recent Developments

12.20 GACL

12.20.1 GACL Corporation Information

12.20.2 GACL Overview

12.20.3 GACL Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 GACL Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Products and Services

12.20.5 GACL Recent Developments

12.21 ChemChina

12.21.1 ChemChina Corporation Information

12.21.2 ChemChina Overview

12.21.3 ChemChina Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 ChemChina Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Products and Services

12.21.5 ChemChina Recent Developments

12.22 Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical

12.22.1 Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Corporation Information

12.22.2 Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Overview

12.22.3 Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Products and Services

12.22.5 Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Recent Developments

12.23 Xinjiang Tianye

12.23.1 Xinjiang Tianye Corporation Information

12.23.2 Xinjiang Tianye Overview

12.23.3 Xinjiang Tianye Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Xinjiang Tianye Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Products and Services

12.23.5 Xinjiang Tianye Recent Developments

12.24 Beiyuan Group

12.24.1 Beiyuan Group Corporation Information

12.24.2 Beiyuan Group Overview

12.24.3 Beiyuan Group Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Beiyuan Group Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Products and Services

12.24.5 Beiyuan Group Recent Developments

12.25 Shandong Jinling

12.25.1 Shandong Jinling Corporation Information

12.25.2 Shandong Jinling Overview

12.25.3 Shandong Jinling Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Shandong Jinling Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Products and Services

12.25.5 Shandong Jinling Recent Developments

12.26 SP Chemical(Taixing)

12.26.1 SP Chemical(Taixing) Corporation Information

12.26.2 SP Chemical(Taixing) Overview

12.26.3 SP Chemical(Taixing) Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 SP Chemical(Taixing) Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Products and Services

12.26.5 SP Chemical(Taixing) Recent Developments

12.27 Haili Chemical

12.27.1 Haili Chemical Corporation Information

12.27.2 Haili Chemical Overview

12.27.3 Haili Chemical Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 Haili Chemical Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Products and Services

12.27.5 Haili Chemical Recent Developments

12.28 Huatai Group

12.28.1 Huatai Group Corporation Information

12.28.2 Huatai Group Overview

12.28.3 Huatai Group Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.28.4 Huatai Group Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Products and Services

12.28.5 Huatai Group Recent Developments

12.29 Wanhua Chemical (Ningbo)

12.29.1 Wanhua Chemical (Ningbo) Corporation Information

12.29.2 Wanhua Chemical (Ningbo) Overview

12.29.3 Wanhua Chemical (Ningbo) Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.29.4 Wanhua Chemical (Ningbo) Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Products and Services

12.29.5 Wanhua Chemical (Ningbo) Recent Developments

12.30 Tangshan Sanyou Alkali Chloride

12.30.1 Tangshan Sanyou Alkali Chloride Corporation Information

12.30.2 Tangshan Sanyou Alkali Chloride Overview

12.30.3 Tangshan Sanyou Alkali Chloride Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.30.4 Tangshan Sanyou Alkali Chloride Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Products and Services

12.30.5 Tangshan Sanyou Alkali Chloride Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Distributors

13.5 Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic or NaOH) Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”