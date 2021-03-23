With the intensification of digital products, multiple sectors have experienced ground breaking changes. Yet, journalism and digital publishing remain in nascent stage of development. Predominantly, requirement of equipment has been one of the pain points for the field. But, with recent trend of mobile journalism, the traditional outlooks are being tackled. Smartphone lenses have been one of the factors facilitating the change.

Being economic and portable in comparison with traditional equipment, Smartphone lenses are gaining attention of emerging professionals. Mobile journalism is one of the dominant trends in media sector, and is expected to experience exponential growth, which in turn will help in adoption of smartphone lenses by mid-term forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Present High Growth Potential for Smartphone Lenses

Mobile internet penetration in Asia-Pacific has seen significant growth in the recent past. Owing to increase in disposable income of consumers in the region, consumer demand for flagship smartphones have seen substantial surge after 2016. The photography aficionados and consumers involved in mass media have been seen to invest in additional accessories for smartphones like gimbals, pop sockets and smartphone lenses.

Demand of digital camera has grown multifold in the smartphone sector since 2010. Increase in number of end users seeking enhancement of their phone capabilities, combined with surge in smartphone sales in Asia-Pacific region is expected to present a high serviceable market for smartphone lenses.

Consumer Preference Shifting Towards Premium Smartphone Lenses

Smartphone lenses remain novel product for consumers even in developed regions. Therefore historical consumer purchases of smartphone lenses were highly determined by price point. But with increase in cheap and sub-standard products in market, consumer purchase patterns for smartphone lenses has seen a significant rise. Consumer interest in premium quality smartphone lenses has increased in the recent past.

This change is noticeable in the United States, where regulations against Chinese products has increased consumer awareness. This aversion of consumers towards cheap products has supplemented sales of domestic and foreign players providing premium quality smartphone lenses. Similar changes in consumer purchases has been registered in European countries, where foreign smartphone lenses manufacturers have shown increase in sales through third party sales channels.

Smartphone Lense Manufacturers Aiming for Regional Expansion with Collaborations

The market for smartphone lenses is highly fragmented, with high concentration of players in East Asia. Affordability of smartphone lenses has been one of unique selling points for players based in East Asia. Asia-Pacific region is estimated to account for more than 40% in terms of smartphone lenses volume.

Some of the market leaders in smartphones lenses market located in East Asia are bitplay Inc, Largan, Kantatsu Co., Ltd., Sekonix and GeniuS Electronic Optical (GSEO), among others. Domestic smartphone lens manufacturers in European and North American regions are concentrating developing their brand image and deliver quality smartphone lenses to compete with players from East Asia.

Despite the pricing of quality products being one of cons for consumer purchases, sales of domestic players has been shown to increase in past half decade. The domestic players in American market are olloclip LLC, Moment Inc. and AUKEY among others.

The smartphone lenses market can be segmented as follows –

By Product Type Regular/Zoom Wide angle Macro Fish-eye Others

By Sales Channel Online Retail Third party retail Company website Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Franchise Electronic Stores Others

By Type Rear End Camera Single lens Dual lens Front End Camera



The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the smartphone lenses, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to the segments in the Smartphone lenses, such as geography, product type, type, and sales channel.

The Smartphone lenses report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Smartphone lenses Segments

Smartphone lenses Market Dynamics

Smartphone lenses Market Size

Supply & Demand of Smartphone lenses

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology in the Smartphone lenses

Value Chain of the Smartphone lenses

Regional analysis for the Smartphone lenses includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report on the smartphone lenses provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per the segments of the smartphone lenses. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the smartphone lenses industry

In-depth market segmentation of smartphone lenses

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of the Smartphone lenses

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

