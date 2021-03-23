Biodegradability and recyclability factors are observed to transform packaging industry where millennials have been on forefront for this revolution. This change is also being reflected in manufacturers’ preference towards the usage of raw materials that have less environmental footprint. Reusable food wraps being one of the packaging innovations are gaining traction and there exists a sizeable demand-supply gap in this industry.

Although being prevalent in the market since decades, usage of bee wax in reusable food wrap production has caught attention of consumers. Usage of bee wax in reusable food wraps has been seen to be adopted by multiple small and medium scale players in food packaging industry. Given the fragmentation of food packaging industry, reusable food wraps are expected to dominate over single use packaging solutions during the forecast period.

Buzz in Packaging Market for Bee Wax Derived Reusable Food Wraps

Since introduction of bee wax in reusable food wraps, the level of substitution from conventional to reusable food wraps has been gradually increasing. During the initial phase of product launch, adoption of bee wax based reusable food wraps had been minimal due to consumer skepticism. Though, after proven efficacy of usage in food wrapping, bee wax based reusable food wraps have garnered significant demand from consumers.

The bee wax based reusable food wraps have been a premium product, highly suitable for household usage. But some small fast food chains have been experimenting feasibility of mainstream usage of bee wax based reusable food wraps. The demand for these reusable food wraps has been impeded due to some minor functionality issues of upkeep, though consumer demand is expected to increase by mid-term forecast.

Innovative Silicone Based Reusable Food Wraps to Pave Way in Food Packaging Industry

Silicone based reusable food wraps are available in the market in multiple forms. Standard issue silicone based reusable wraps have been used as lidding accessories in the kitchen, while ziplock silicone based reusable food wraps have been used to contain food items. Despite being available in market for some years, multiple innovations for these silicone based reusable food wraps are being worked upon.

Main focus of these innovations have been to added functionalities like heat resistance, new silicone based reusable food wraps are expected to become mainstream packaging solution by replacing tin foil and cling wraps during forecast period. Silicone based reusable food wraps are expected to win over bee wax based reusable food wraps, due to glaring issue in bee wax production has been noticed in recent years. Although bee wax based reusable food wraps currently holds around significant share in market, share in volume terms is expected to decline marginally during forecast.

Budding Stage of Reusable Food Wrap Market to Create New Market Leaders

The market of reusable food wrap is highly fragmented at current stage, but present standing of the companies is expected to change over forecast period. Small and medium businesses account for majority of bee wax based reusable food wrap production. Some of the prominent players for bee wax based reusable food wrap manufacturers are BeeBae, Criss Elite, Savourio, ARCBLD and Bee’s Wrap among others. These reusable food wrap manufacturers have been working on optimization of their supply chains and increase production capacities to address increasing demand. Majority of the silicone based reusable food wraps manufacturers are still in budding stage, but these manufacturers are expected to establish their position in reusable food packaging industry in upcoming decade.

The Reusable Food Wrap Market Can be Segmented as Follows –

By Material Bee wax Silicone

By Product Shape Rectangle Square

By Product Size 8*8 inches 13*14 inches 10*11 inches

By Sales channel Online retail Supermarkets/hypermarkets Others

By End use Household Horeca

By Product form Standard Zip-lock



The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Reusable food wrap, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to the segments in the Reusable food wrap, such as geography, material, product shape, product size, end use, product form and sales channel.

The Reusable food wrap report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Reusable food wrap Segments

Reusable food wrap Market Dynamics

Reusable food wrap Market Size

Supply & Demand of Reusable food wrap

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology in the Reusable food wrap

Value Chain of the Reusable food wrap

Regional analysis for the Reusable food wrap includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report on the reusable food wrap provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per the segments of the reusable food wrap. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the reusable food wrap industry

In-depth market segmentation of reusable food wrap

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of the Reusable food wrap

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

