“

The report titled Global Raw Steel Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Raw Steel market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Raw Steel market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Raw Steel market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Raw Steel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Raw Steel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2947441/global-raw-steel-industry

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Raw Steel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Raw Steel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Raw Steel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Raw Steel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Raw Steel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Raw Steel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ArcelorMittal

China Baowu

Nippon Steel

HBIS

POSCO

Shagang

Ansteel

Jianlong

Tata Steel

Shougang

Shandong Steel

JFE Steel

Valin

Nucor

Hyundai Steel

IMIDRO

JSW Steel

SAIL

Benxi Steel

Fangda Steel

NLMK

Baotou Steel

Techint

U. S. Steel

EVRAZ

Gerdau

MMK

Shaanxi Steel

Thyssenkrupp

SSAB



Market Segmentation by Product: Oxygen Process

Electric Process

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Building & Infrastructure

Mechanical Equipment

Automotive

Metal Products

Electrical Equipment

Domestic Appliances

Other Transport



The Raw Steel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Raw Steel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Raw Steel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Raw Steel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Raw Steel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Raw Steel market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Raw Steel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Raw Steel market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2947441/global-raw-steel-industry

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Raw Steel Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Raw Steel Market Size Growth Rate by Manufacturing Technique

1.2.2 Oxygen Process

1.2.3 Electric Process

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Raw Steel Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Building & Infrastructure

1.3.3 Mechanical Equipment

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Metal Products

1.3.6 Electrical Equipment

1.3.7 Domestic Appliances

1.3.8 Other Transport

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Raw Steel Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Raw Steel Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Raw Steel Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Raw Steel Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Raw Steel Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Raw Steel Industry Trends

2.4.2 Raw Steel Market Drivers

2.4.3 Raw Steel Market Challenges

2.4.4 Raw Steel Market Restraints

3 Global Raw Steel Sales

3.1 Global Raw Steel Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Raw Steel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Raw Steel Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Raw Steel Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Raw Steel Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Raw Steel Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Raw Steel Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Raw Steel Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Raw Steel Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Raw Steel Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Raw Steel Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Raw Steel Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Raw Steel Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Raw Steel Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Raw Steel Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Raw Steel Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Raw Steel Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Raw Steel Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Raw Steel Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Raw Steel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Raw Steel Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Manufacturing Technique

5.1 Global Raw Steel Sales by Manufacturing Technique

5.1.1 Global Raw Steel Historical Sales by Manufacturing Technique (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Raw Steel Forecasted Sales by Manufacturing Technique (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Raw Steel Sales Market Share by Manufacturing Technique (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Raw Steel Revenue by Manufacturing Technique

5.2.1 Global Raw Steel Historical Revenue by Manufacturing Technique (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Raw Steel Forecasted Revenue by Manufacturing Technique (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Raw Steel Revenue Market Share by Manufacturing Technique (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Raw Steel Price by Manufacturing Technique

5.3.1 Global Raw Steel Price by Manufacturing Technique (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Raw Steel Price Forecast by Manufacturing Technique (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Raw Steel Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Raw Steel Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Raw Steel Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Raw Steel Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Raw Steel Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Raw Steel Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Raw Steel Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Raw Steel Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Raw Steel Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Raw Steel Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Raw Steel Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Raw Steel Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Raw Steel Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Raw Steel Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Raw Steel Market Size by Manufacturing Technique

7.2.1 North America Raw Steel Sales by Manufacturing Technique (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Raw Steel Revenue by Manufacturing Technique (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Raw Steel Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Raw Steel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Raw Steel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Raw Steel Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Raw Steel Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Raw Steel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Raw Steel Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Raw Steel Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Raw Steel Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Raw Steel Market Size by Manufacturing Technique

8.2.1 Europe Raw Steel Sales by Manufacturing Technique (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Raw Steel Revenue by Manufacturing Technique (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Raw Steel Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Raw Steel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Raw Steel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Raw Steel Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Raw Steel Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Raw Steel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Raw Steel Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Raw Steel Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Raw Steel Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Raw Steel Market Size by Manufacturing Technique

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Raw Steel Sales by Manufacturing Technique (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Raw Steel Revenue by Manufacturing Technique (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Raw Steel Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Raw Steel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Raw Steel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Raw Steel Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Raw Steel Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Raw Steel Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Raw Steel Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Raw Steel Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Raw Steel Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Raw Steel Market Size by Manufacturing Technique

10.2.1 Latin America Raw Steel Sales by Manufacturing Technique (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Raw Steel Revenue by Manufacturing Technique (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Raw Steel Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Raw Steel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Raw Steel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Raw Steel Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Raw Steel Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Raw Steel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Raw Steel Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Raw Steel Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Raw Steel Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Raw Steel Market Size by Manufacturing Technique

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Raw Steel Sales by Manufacturing Technique (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Raw Steel Revenue by Manufacturing Technique (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Raw Steel Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Raw Steel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Raw Steel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Raw Steel Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Raw Steel Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Raw Steel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 ArcelorMittal

12.1.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information

12.1.2 ArcelorMittal Overview

12.1.3 ArcelorMittal Raw Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ArcelorMittal Raw Steel Products and Services

12.1.5 ArcelorMittal Raw Steel SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 ArcelorMittal Recent Developments

12.2 China Baowu

12.2.1 China Baowu Corporation Information

12.2.2 China Baowu Overview

12.2.3 China Baowu Raw Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 China Baowu Raw Steel Products and Services

12.2.5 China Baowu Raw Steel SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 China Baowu Recent Developments

12.3 Nippon Steel

12.3.1 Nippon Steel Corporation Information

12.3.2 Nippon Steel Overview

12.3.3 Nippon Steel Raw Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Nippon Steel Raw Steel Products and Services

12.3.5 Nippon Steel Raw Steel SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Nippon Steel Recent Developments

12.4 HBIS

12.4.1 HBIS Corporation Information

12.4.2 HBIS Overview

12.4.3 HBIS Raw Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 HBIS Raw Steel Products and Services

12.4.5 HBIS Raw Steel SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 HBIS Recent Developments

12.5 POSCO

12.5.1 POSCO Corporation Information

12.5.2 POSCO Overview

12.5.3 POSCO Raw Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 POSCO Raw Steel Products and Services

12.5.5 POSCO Raw Steel SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 POSCO Recent Developments

12.6 Shagang

12.6.1 Shagang Corporation Information

12.6.2 Shagang Overview

12.6.3 Shagang Raw Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Shagang Raw Steel Products and Services

12.6.5 Shagang Raw Steel SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Shagang Recent Developments

12.7 Ansteel

12.7.1 Ansteel Corporation Information

12.7.2 Ansteel Overview

12.7.3 Ansteel Raw Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Ansteel Raw Steel Products and Services

12.7.5 Ansteel Raw Steel SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Ansteel Recent Developments

12.8 Jianlong

12.8.1 Jianlong Corporation Information

12.8.2 Jianlong Overview

12.8.3 Jianlong Raw Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Jianlong Raw Steel Products and Services

12.8.5 Jianlong Raw Steel SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Jianlong Recent Developments

12.9 Tata Steel

12.9.1 Tata Steel Corporation Information

12.9.2 Tata Steel Overview

12.9.3 Tata Steel Raw Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Tata Steel Raw Steel Products and Services

12.9.5 Tata Steel Raw Steel SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Tata Steel Recent Developments

12.10 Shougang

12.10.1 Shougang Corporation Information

12.10.2 Shougang Overview

12.10.3 Shougang Raw Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Shougang Raw Steel Products and Services

12.10.5 Shougang Raw Steel SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Shougang Recent Developments

12.11 Shandong Steel

12.11.1 Shandong Steel Corporation Information

12.11.2 Shandong Steel Overview

12.11.3 Shandong Steel Raw Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Shandong Steel Raw Steel Products and Services

12.11.5 Shandong Steel Recent Developments

12.12 JFE Steel

12.12.1 JFE Steel Corporation Information

12.12.2 JFE Steel Overview

12.12.3 JFE Steel Raw Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 JFE Steel Raw Steel Products and Services

12.12.5 JFE Steel Recent Developments

12.13 Valin

12.13.1 Valin Corporation Information

12.13.2 Valin Overview

12.13.3 Valin Raw Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Valin Raw Steel Products and Services

12.13.5 Valin Recent Developments

12.14 Nucor

12.14.1 Nucor Corporation Information

12.14.2 Nucor Overview

12.14.3 Nucor Raw Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Nucor Raw Steel Products and Services

12.14.5 Nucor Recent Developments

12.15 Hyundai Steel

12.15.1 Hyundai Steel Corporation Information

12.15.2 Hyundai Steel Overview

12.15.3 Hyundai Steel Raw Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Hyundai Steel Raw Steel Products and Services

12.15.5 Hyundai Steel Recent Developments

12.16 IMIDRO

12.16.1 IMIDRO Corporation Information

12.16.2 IMIDRO Overview

12.16.3 IMIDRO Raw Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 IMIDRO Raw Steel Products and Services

12.16.5 IMIDRO Recent Developments

12.17 JSW Steel

12.17.1 JSW Steel Corporation Information

12.17.2 JSW Steel Overview

12.17.3 JSW Steel Raw Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 JSW Steel Raw Steel Products and Services

12.17.5 JSW Steel Recent Developments

12.18 SAIL

12.18.1 SAIL Corporation Information

12.18.2 SAIL Overview

12.18.3 SAIL Raw Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 SAIL Raw Steel Products and Services

12.18.5 SAIL Recent Developments

12.19 Benxi Steel

12.19.1 Benxi Steel Corporation Information

12.19.2 Benxi Steel Overview

12.19.3 Benxi Steel Raw Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Benxi Steel Raw Steel Products and Services

12.19.5 Benxi Steel Recent Developments

12.20 Fangda Steel

12.20.1 Fangda Steel Corporation Information

12.20.2 Fangda Steel Overview

12.20.3 Fangda Steel Raw Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Fangda Steel Raw Steel Products and Services

12.20.5 Fangda Steel Recent Developments

12.21 NLMK

12.21.1 NLMK Corporation Information

12.21.2 NLMK Overview

12.21.3 NLMK Raw Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 NLMK Raw Steel Products and Services

12.21.5 NLMK Recent Developments

12.22 Baotou Steel

12.22.1 Baotou Steel Corporation Information

12.22.2 Baotou Steel Overview

12.22.3 Baotou Steel Raw Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Baotou Steel Raw Steel Products and Services

12.22.5 Baotou Steel Recent Developments

12.23 Techint

12.23.1 Techint Corporation Information

12.23.2 Techint Overview

12.23.3 Techint Raw Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Techint Raw Steel Products and Services

12.23.5 Techint Recent Developments

12.24 U. S. Steel

12.24.1 U. S. Steel Corporation Information

12.24.2 U. S. Steel Overview

12.24.3 U. S. Steel Raw Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 U. S. Steel Raw Steel Products and Services

12.24.5 U. S. Steel Recent Developments

12.25 EVRAZ

12.25.1 EVRAZ Corporation Information

12.25.2 EVRAZ Overview

12.25.3 EVRAZ Raw Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 EVRAZ Raw Steel Products and Services

12.25.5 EVRAZ Recent Developments

12.26 Gerdau

12.26.1 Gerdau Corporation Information

12.26.2 Gerdau Overview

12.26.3 Gerdau Raw Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 Gerdau Raw Steel Products and Services

12.26.5 Gerdau Recent Developments

12.27 MMK

12.27.1 MMK Corporation Information

12.27.2 MMK Overview

12.27.3 MMK Raw Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 MMK Raw Steel Products and Services

12.27.5 MMK Recent Developments

12.28 Shaanxi Steel

12.28.1 Shaanxi Steel Corporation Information

12.28.2 Shaanxi Steel Overview

12.28.3 Shaanxi Steel Raw Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.28.4 Shaanxi Steel Raw Steel Products and Services

12.28.5 Shaanxi Steel Recent Developments

12.29 Thyssenkrupp

12.29.1 Thyssenkrupp Corporation Information

12.29.2 Thyssenkrupp Overview

12.29.3 Thyssenkrupp Raw Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.29.4 Thyssenkrupp Raw Steel Products and Services

12.29.5 Thyssenkrupp Recent Developments

12.30 SSAB

12.30.1 SSAB Corporation Information

12.30.2 SSAB Overview

12.30.3 SSAB Raw Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.30.4 SSAB Raw Steel Products and Services

12.30.5 SSAB Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Raw Steel Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Raw Steel Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Raw Steel Production Mode & Process

13.4 Raw Steel Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Raw Steel Sales Channels

13.4.2 Raw Steel Distributors

13.5 Raw Steel Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2947441/global-raw-steel-industry

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”