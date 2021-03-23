“
The report titled Global Plastic Closure Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Plastic Closure market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Plastic Closure market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Plastic Closure market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plastic Closure market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plastic Closure report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plastic Closure report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plastic Closure market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plastic Closure market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plastic Closure market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plastic Closure market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plastic Closure market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Bericap, Closure Systems International, Berry Global, Aptar Group, Silgan, ALPLA, THC, Mold Rite Plastics, Oriental Containers, Zijiang, Jinfu, Zhuhai Zhongfu, Blackhawk Molding, Mocap
Market Segmentation by Product: PP Closure
PE Closure
Other
Market Segmentation by Application: Beverage & Dairy
Pharmaceutical Industry
Personal Care Products
Other
The Plastic Closure Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plastic Closure market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plastic Closure market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Plastic Closure market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plastic Closure industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Plastic Closure market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Plastic Closure market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plastic Closure market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Plastic Closure Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Plastic Closure Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 PP Closure
1.2.3 PE Closure
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Plastic Closure Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Beverage & Dairy
1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Industry
1.3.4 Personal Care Products
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Plastic Closure Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Plastic Closure Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Plastic Closure Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Plastic Closure Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Plastic Closure Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.3.6 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Plastic Closure Industry Trends
2.4.2 Plastic Closure Market Drivers
2.4.3 Plastic Closure Market Challenges
2.4.4 Plastic Closure Market Restraints
3 Global Plastic Closure Sales
3.1 Global Plastic Closure Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Plastic Closure Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Plastic Closure Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Plastic Closure Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Plastic Closure Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Plastic Closure Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Plastic Closure Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Plastic Closure Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Plastic Closure Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Plastic Closure Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Plastic Closure Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Plastic Closure Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Plastic Closure Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plastic Closure Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Plastic Closure Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Plastic Closure Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Plastic Closure Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plastic Closure Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Plastic Closure Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Plastic Closure Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Plastic Closure Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Plastic Closure Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Plastic Closure Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Plastic Closure Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Plastic Closure Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Plastic Closure Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Plastic Closure Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Plastic Closure Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Plastic Closure Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Plastic Closure Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Plastic Closure Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Plastic Closure Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Plastic Closure Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Plastic Closure Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Plastic Closure Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Plastic Closure Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Plastic Closure Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Plastic Closure Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Plastic Closure Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Plastic Closure Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Plastic Closure Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Plastic Closure Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Plastic Closure Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Plastic Closure Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Plastic Closure Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Plastic Closure Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Plastic Closure Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Plastic Closure Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Plastic Closure Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Plastic Closure Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Plastic Closure Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Plastic Closure Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Plastic Closure Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Plastic Closure Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Plastic Closure Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Plastic Closure Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Plastic Closure Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Plastic Closure Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Plastic Closure Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Plastic Closure Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Plastic Closure Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Plastic Closure Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Plastic Closure Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Plastic Closure Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Europe Plastic Closure Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Plastic Closure Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.2 Europe Plastic Closure Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Closure Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Closure Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Closure Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Closure Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Closure Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Closure Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Plastic Closure Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Closure Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Closure Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Asia Pacific Plastic Closure Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Closure Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Closure Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Plastic Closure Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Plastic Closure Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Plastic Closure Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Plastic Closure Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Plastic Closure Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Plastic Closure Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Plastic Closure Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Plastic Closure Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Plastic Closure Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Latin America Plastic Closure Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Plastic Closure Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Latin America Plastic Closure Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Closure Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Closure Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Closure Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Closure Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Closure Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Closure Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Plastic Closure Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Closure Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Closure Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Plastic Closure Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Closure Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Closure Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Bericap
12.1.1 Bericap Corporation Information
12.1.2 Bericap Overview
12.1.3 Bericap Plastic Closure Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Bericap Plastic Closure Products and Services
12.1.5 Bericap Plastic Closure SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Bericap Recent Developments
12.2 Closure Systems International
12.2.1 Closure Systems International Corporation Information
12.2.2 Closure Systems International Overview
12.2.3 Closure Systems International Plastic Closure Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Closure Systems International Plastic Closure Products and Services
12.2.5 Closure Systems International Plastic Closure SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Closure Systems International Recent Developments
12.3 Berry Global
12.3.1 Berry Global Corporation Information
12.3.2 Berry Global Overview
12.3.3 Berry Global Plastic Closure Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Berry Global Plastic Closure Products and Services
12.3.5 Berry Global Plastic Closure SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Berry Global Recent Developments
12.4 Aptar Group
12.4.1 Aptar Group Corporation Information
12.4.2 Aptar Group Overview
12.4.3 Aptar Group Plastic Closure Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Aptar Group Plastic Closure Products and Services
12.4.5 Aptar Group Plastic Closure SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Aptar Group Recent Developments
12.5 Silgan
12.5.1 Silgan Corporation Information
12.5.2 Silgan Overview
12.5.3 Silgan Plastic Closure Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Silgan Plastic Closure Products and Services
12.5.5 Silgan Plastic Closure SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Silgan Recent Developments
12.6 ALPLA
12.6.1 ALPLA Corporation Information
12.6.2 ALPLA Overview
12.6.3 ALPLA Plastic Closure Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 ALPLA Plastic Closure Products and Services
12.6.5 ALPLA Plastic Closure SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 ALPLA Recent Developments
12.7 THC
12.7.1 THC Corporation Information
12.7.2 THC Overview
12.7.3 THC Plastic Closure Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 THC Plastic Closure Products and Services
12.7.5 THC Plastic Closure SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 THC Recent Developments
12.8 Mold Rite Plastics
12.8.1 Mold Rite Plastics Corporation Information
12.8.2 Mold Rite Plastics Overview
12.8.3 Mold Rite Plastics Plastic Closure Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Mold Rite Plastics Plastic Closure Products and Services
12.8.5 Mold Rite Plastics Plastic Closure SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Mold Rite Plastics Recent Developments
12.9 Oriental Containers
12.9.1 Oriental Containers Corporation Information
12.9.2 Oriental Containers Overview
12.9.3 Oriental Containers Plastic Closure Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Oriental Containers Plastic Closure Products and Services
12.9.5 Oriental Containers Plastic Closure SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Oriental Containers Recent Developments
12.10 Zijiang
12.10.1 Zijiang Corporation Information
12.10.2 Zijiang Overview
12.10.3 Zijiang Plastic Closure Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Zijiang Plastic Closure Products and Services
12.10.5 Zijiang Plastic Closure SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Zijiang Recent Developments
12.11 Jinfu
12.11.1 Jinfu Corporation Information
12.11.2 Jinfu Overview
12.11.3 Jinfu Plastic Closure Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Jinfu Plastic Closure Products and Services
12.11.5 Jinfu Recent Developments
12.12 Zhuhai Zhongfu
12.12.1 Zhuhai Zhongfu Corporation Information
12.12.2 Zhuhai Zhongfu Overview
12.12.3 Zhuhai Zhongfu Plastic Closure Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Zhuhai Zhongfu Plastic Closure Products and Services
12.12.5 Zhuhai Zhongfu Recent Developments
12.13 Blackhawk Molding
12.13.1 Blackhawk Molding Corporation Information
12.13.2 Blackhawk Molding Overview
12.13.3 Blackhawk Molding Plastic Closure Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Blackhawk Molding Plastic Closure Products and Services
12.13.5 Blackhawk Molding Recent Developments
12.14 Mocap
12.14.1 Mocap Corporation Information
12.14.2 Mocap Overview
12.14.3 Mocap Plastic Closure Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Mocap Plastic Closure Products and Services
12.14.5 Mocap Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Plastic Closure Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Plastic Closure Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Plastic Closure Production Mode & Process
13.4 Plastic Closure Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Plastic Closure Sales Channels
13.4.2 Plastic Closure Distributors
13.5 Plastic Closure Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
”