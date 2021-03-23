“

The report titled Global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Bostik Australia

3M

Nomaco

Polyseam

deVan Sealants, Inc.

Copps Industries

Key Resin Co.

Metalcrete Industries

Superior Epoxies & Coatings

Hess Pumice Products

Legacy Industrial

Curecrete Distribution, Inc.

Maintenance Inc.

Watco Industrial Flooring

Bowers Industrial Sales, Inc.

SIKA U.S.

Chase Corporation

Jablite



Market Segmentation by Product: Polyurethane Foam Fillers

Fly Ash

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Commercial Applications

Residential Applications



The Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Polyurethane Foam Fillers

1.2.3 Fly Ash

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Commercial Applications

1.3.3 Residential Applications

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Industry Trends

2.4.2 Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Market Drivers

2.4.3 Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Market Challenges

2.4.4 Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Market Restraints

3 Global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales

3.1 Global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Bostik Australia

12.1.1 Bostik Australia Corporation Information

12.1.2 Bostik Australia Overview

12.1.3 Bostik Australia Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Bostik Australia Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Products and Services

12.1.5 Bostik Australia Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Bostik Australia Recent Developments

12.2 3M

12.2.1 3M Corporation Information

12.2.2 3M Overview

12.2.3 3M Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 3M Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Products and Services

12.2.5 3M Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 3M Recent Developments

12.3 Nomaco

12.3.1 Nomaco Corporation Information

12.3.2 Nomaco Overview

12.3.3 Nomaco Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Nomaco Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Products and Services

12.3.5 Nomaco Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Nomaco Recent Developments

12.4 Polyseam

12.4.1 Polyseam Corporation Information

12.4.2 Polyseam Overview

12.4.3 Polyseam Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Polyseam Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Products and Services

12.4.5 Polyseam Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Polyseam Recent Developments

12.5 deVan Sealants, Inc.

12.5.1 deVan Sealants, Inc. Corporation Information

12.5.2 deVan Sealants, Inc. Overview

12.5.3 deVan Sealants, Inc. Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 deVan Sealants, Inc. Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Products and Services

12.5.5 deVan Sealants, Inc. Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 deVan Sealants, Inc. Recent Developments

12.6 Copps Industries

12.6.1 Copps Industries Corporation Information

12.6.2 Copps Industries Overview

12.6.3 Copps Industries Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Copps Industries Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Products and Services

12.6.5 Copps Industries Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Copps Industries Recent Developments

12.7 Key Resin Co.

12.7.1 Key Resin Co. Corporation Information

12.7.2 Key Resin Co. Overview

12.7.3 Key Resin Co. Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Key Resin Co. Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Products and Services

12.7.5 Key Resin Co. Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Resin Co. Recent Developments

12.8 Metalcrete Industries

12.8.1 Metalcrete Industries Corporation Information

12.8.2 Metalcrete Industries Overview

12.8.3 Metalcrete Industries Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Metalcrete Industries Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Products and Services

12.8.5 Metalcrete Industries Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Metalcrete Industries Recent Developments

12.9 Superior Epoxies & Coatings

12.9.1 Superior Epoxies & Coatings Corporation Information

12.9.2 Superior Epoxies & Coatings Overview

12.9.3 Superior Epoxies & Coatings Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Superior Epoxies & Coatings Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Products and Services

12.9.5 Superior Epoxies & Coatings Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Superior Epoxies & Coatings Recent Developments

12.10 Hess Pumice Products

12.10.1 Hess Pumice Products Corporation Information

12.10.2 Hess Pumice Products Overview

12.10.3 Hess Pumice Products Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Hess Pumice Products Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Products and Services

12.10.5 Hess Pumice Products Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Hess Pumice Products Recent Developments

12.11 Legacy Industrial

12.11.1 Legacy Industrial Corporation Information

12.11.2 Legacy Industrial Overview

12.11.3 Legacy Industrial Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Legacy Industrial Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Products and Services

12.11.5 Legacy Industrial Recent Developments

12.12 Curecrete Distribution, Inc.

12.12.1 Curecrete Distribution, Inc. Corporation Information

12.12.2 Curecrete Distribution, Inc. Overview

12.12.3 Curecrete Distribution, Inc. Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Curecrete Distribution, Inc. Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Products and Services

12.12.5 Curecrete Distribution, Inc. Recent Developments

12.13 Maintenance Inc.

12.13.1 Maintenance Inc. Corporation Information

12.13.2 Maintenance Inc. Overview

12.13.3 Maintenance Inc. Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Maintenance Inc. Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Products and Services

12.13.5 Maintenance Inc. Recent Developments

12.14 Watco Industrial Flooring

12.14.1 Watco Industrial Flooring Corporation Information

12.14.2 Watco Industrial Flooring Overview

12.14.3 Watco Industrial Flooring Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Watco Industrial Flooring Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Products and Services

12.14.5 Watco Industrial Flooring Recent Developments

12.15 Bowers Industrial Sales, Inc.

12.15.1 Bowers Industrial Sales, Inc. Corporation Information

12.15.2 Bowers Industrial Sales, Inc. Overview

12.15.3 Bowers Industrial Sales, Inc. Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Bowers Industrial Sales, Inc. Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Products and Services

12.15.5 Bowers Industrial Sales, Inc. Recent Developments

12.16 SIKA U.S.

12.16.1 SIKA U.S. Corporation Information

12.16.2 SIKA U.S. Overview

12.16.3 SIKA U.S. Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 SIKA U.S. Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Products and Services

12.16.5 SIKA U.S. Recent Developments

12.17 Chase Corporation

12.17.1 Chase Corporation Corporation Information

12.17.2 Chase Corporation Overview

12.17.3 Chase Corporation Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Chase Corporation Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Products and Services

12.17.5 Chase Corporation Recent Developments

12.18 Jablite

12.18.1 Jablite Corporation Information

12.18.2 Jablite Overview

12.18.3 Jablite Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Jablite Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Products and Services

12.18.5 Jablite Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Production Mode & Process

13.4 Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Sales Channels

13.4.2 Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Distributors

13.5 Filler in Industrial and Construction Applications Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”