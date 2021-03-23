“

The report titled Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Daylight Fluorescent Pigments report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Daylight Fluorescent Pigments report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Day-Glo Color Corp (RPM International), Dane Color (RPM International), Radiant Color N.V (RPM International), UKSEUNG, SINLOIHI (DAI NIPPON TORYO), Huangshan Jiajia Science and Technology, China wanlong chemical, Lynwon Group, J Color Technologies, Vicome Corp, Ming Hui Group (Spectra Colours Ltd), Aron Universal Ltd, Nanochemitek (Yangzhou) Corp, LuminoChem

Market Segmentation by Product: Thermoset Type

Thermoplastic Type

Other (Aqueous Dispersions, etc)



Market Segmentation by Application: Paints & Coatings Industry

Printing Inks Industry

Plastics Industry

Other



The Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Daylight Fluorescent Pigments industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Thermoset Type

1.2.3 Thermoplastic Type

1.2.4 Other (Aqueous Dispersions, etc)

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Paints & Coatings Industry

1.3.3 Printing Inks Industry

1.3.4 Plastics Industry

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Industry Trends

2.4.2 Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Drivers

2.4.3 Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Challenges

2.4.4 Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Restraints

3 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales

3.1 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Day-Glo Color Corp (RPM International)

12.1.1 Day-Glo Color Corp (RPM International) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Day-Glo Color Corp (RPM International) Overview

12.1.3 Day-Glo Color Corp (RPM International) Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Day-Glo Color Corp (RPM International) Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Products and Services

12.1.5 Day-Glo Color Corp (RPM International) Daylight Fluorescent Pigments SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Day-Glo Color Corp (RPM International) Recent Developments

12.2 Dane Color (RPM International)

12.2.1 Dane Color (RPM International) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Dane Color (RPM International) Overview

12.2.3 Dane Color (RPM International) Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Dane Color (RPM International) Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Products and Services

12.2.5 Dane Color (RPM International) Daylight Fluorescent Pigments SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Dane Color (RPM International) Recent Developments

12.3 Radiant Color N.V (RPM International)

12.3.1 Radiant Color N.V (RPM International) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Radiant Color N.V (RPM International) Overview

12.3.3 Radiant Color N.V (RPM International) Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Radiant Color N.V (RPM International) Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Products and Services

12.3.5 Radiant Color N.V (RPM International) Daylight Fluorescent Pigments SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Radiant Color N.V (RPM International) Recent Developments

12.4 UKSEUNG

12.4.1 UKSEUNG Corporation Information

12.4.2 UKSEUNG Overview

12.4.3 UKSEUNG Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 UKSEUNG Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Products and Services

12.4.5 UKSEUNG Daylight Fluorescent Pigments SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 UKSEUNG Recent Developments

12.5 SINLOIHI (DAI NIPPON TORYO)

12.5.1 SINLOIHI (DAI NIPPON TORYO) Corporation Information

12.5.2 SINLOIHI (DAI NIPPON TORYO) Overview

12.5.3 SINLOIHI (DAI NIPPON TORYO) Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 SINLOIHI (DAI NIPPON TORYO) Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Products and Services

12.5.5 SINLOIHI (DAI NIPPON TORYO) Daylight Fluorescent Pigments SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 SINLOIHI (DAI NIPPON TORYO) Recent Developments

12.6 Huangshan Jiajia Science and Technology

12.6.1 Huangshan Jiajia Science and Technology Corporation Information

12.6.2 Huangshan Jiajia Science and Technology Overview

12.6.3 Huangshan Jiajia Science and Technology Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Huangshan Jiajia Science and Technology Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Products and Services

12.6.5 Huangshan Jiajia Science and Technology Daylight Fluorescent Pigments SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Huangshan Jiajia Science and Technology Recent Developments

12.7 China wanlong chemical

12.7.1 China wanlong chemical Corporation Information

12.7.2 China wanlong chemical Overview

12.7.3 China wanlong chemical Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 China wanlong chemical Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Products and Services

12.7.5 China wanlong chemical Daylight Fluorescent Pigments SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 China wanlong chemical Recent Developments

12.8 Lynwon Group

12.8.1 Lynwon Group Corporation Information

12.8.2 Lynwon Group Overview

12.8.3 Lynwon Group Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Lynwon Group Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Products and Services

12.8.5 Lynwon Group Daylight Fluorescent Pigments SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Lynwon Group Recent Developments

12.9 J Color Technologies

12.9.1 J Color Technologies Corporation Information

12.9.2 J Color Technologies Overview

12.9.3 J Color Technologies Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 J Color Technologies Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Products and Services

12.9.5 J Color Technologies Daylight Fluorescent Pigments SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 J Color Technologies Recent Developments

12.10 Vicome Corp

12.10.1 Vicome Corp Corporation Information

12.10.2 Vicome Corp Overview

12.10.3 Vicome Corp Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Vicome Corp Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Products and Services

12.10.5 Vicome Corp Daylight Fluorescent Pigments SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Vicome Corp Recent Developments

12.11 Ming Hui Group (Spectra Colours Ltd)

12.11.1 Ming Hui Group (Spectra Colours Ltd) Corporation Information

12.11.2 Ming Hui Group (Spectra Colours Ltd) Overview

12.11.3 Ming Hui Group (Spectra Colours Ltd) Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Ming Hui Group (Spectra Colours Ltd) Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Products and Services

12.11.5 Ming Hui Group (Spectra Colours Ltd) Recent Developments

12.12 Aron Universal Ltd

12.12.1 Aron Universal Ltd Corporation Information

12.12.2 Aron Universal Ltd Overview

12.12.3 Aron Universal Ltd Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Aron Universal Ltd Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Products and Services

12.12.5 Aron Universal Ltd Recent Developments

12.13 Nanochemitek (Yangzhou) Corp

12.13.1 Nanochemitek (Yangzhou) Corp Corporation Information

12.13.2 Nanochemitek (Yangzhou) Corp Overview

12.13.3 Nanochemitek (Yangzhou) Corp Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Nanochemitek (Yangzhou) Corp Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Products and Services

12.13.5 Nanochemitek (Yangzhou) Corp Recent Developments

12.14 LuminoChem

12.14.1 LuminoChem Corporation Information

12.14.2 LuminoChem Overview

12.14.3 LuminoChem Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 LuminoChem Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Products and Services

12.14.5 LuminoChem Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Production Mode & Process

13.4 Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Sales Channels

13.4.2 Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Distributors

13.5 Daylight Fluorescent Pigments Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”