“

The report titled Global Artificial Grass Turf Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Artificial Grass Turf market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Artificial Grass Turf market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Artificial Grass Turf market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Artificial Grass Turf market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Artificial Grass Turf report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2784675/global-artificial-grass-turf-industry

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Artificial Grass Turf report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Artificial Grass Turf market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Artificial Grass Turf market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Artificial Grass Turf market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Artificial Grass Turf market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Artificial Grass Turf market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Ten Cate, Shaw Sports Turf, FieldTurf ( Tarkett), CoCreation Grass, Polytan GmbH, Domo Sports Grass, ACT Global Sports, SIS Pitches, Limonta Sport, Edel Grass B.V., Unisport-Saltex Oy, GreenVision/Mattex, Mondo S.p.A., Juta, Condor Grass, Nurteks, Taishan, Victoria PLC, ForestGrass, Forbex

Market Segmentation by Product: Tuft Grass10- 25 mm Type

Tuft Grass Below 10 mm Type

Tuft Grass Above 25 mm Type



Market Segmentation by Application: Contact Sports

Leisure

Landscaping

Non-contact Sports

Others



The Artificial Grass Turf Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Artificial Grass Turf market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Artificial Grass Turf market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Artificial Grass Turf market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Artificial Grass Turf industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Artificial Grass Turf market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Artificial Grass Turf market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Artificial Grass Turf market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2784675/global-artificial-grass-turf-industry

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Tuft Grass10- 25 mm Type

1.2.3 Tuft Grass Below 10 mm Type

1.2.4 Tuft Grass Above 25 mm Type

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Contact Sports

1.3.3 Leisure

1.3.4 Landscaping

1.3.5 Non-contact Sports

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Artificial Grass Turf Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Artificial Grass Turf Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Artificial Grass Turf Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Artificial Grass Turf Industry Trends

2.5.1 Artificial Grass Turf Market Trends

2.5.2 Artificial Grass Turf Market Drivers

2.5.3 Artificial Grass Turf Market Challenges

2.5.4 Artificial Grass Turf Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Artificial Grass Turf Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Artificial Grass Turf Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Artificial Grass Turf Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Artificial Grass Turf by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Artificial Grass Turf Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Artificial Grass Turf Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Artificial Grass Turf as of 2020)

3.4 Global Artificial Grass Turf Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Artificial Grass Turf Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Artificial Grass Turf Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Artificial Grass Turf Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Artificial Grass Turf Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Artificial Grass Turf Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Artificial Grass Turf Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Artificial Grass Turf Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Artificial Grass Turf Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Artificial Grass Turf Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Artificial Grass Turf Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Artificial Grass Turf Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Artificial Grass Turf Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Artificial Grass Turf Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Artificial Grass Turf Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Artificial Grass Turf Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Artificial Grass Turf Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Artificial Grass Turf Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Artificial Grass Turf Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Artificial Grass Turf Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Artificial Grass Turf Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Artificial Grass Turf Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Grass Turf Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Grass Turf Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Artificial Grass Turf Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Artificial Grass Turf Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Artificial Grass Turf Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Artificial Grass Turf Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Artificial Grass Turf Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Artificial Grass Turf Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Grass Turf Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Grass Turf Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Artificial Grass Turf Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Artificial Grass Turf Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Artificial Grass Turf Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Artificial Grass Turf Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Ten Cate

11.1.1 Ten Cate Corporation Information

11.1.2 Ten Cate Overview

11.1.3 Ten Cate Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Ten Cate Artificial Grass Turf Products and Services

11.1.5 Ten Cate Artificial Grass Turf SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Ten Cate Recent Developments

11.2 Shaw Sports Turf

11.2.1 Shaw Sports Turf Corporation Information

11.2.2 Shaw Sports Turf Overview

11.2.3 Shaw Sports Turf Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Shaw Sports Turf Artificial Grass Turf Products and Services

11.2.5 Shaw Sports Turf Artificial Grass Turf SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Shaw Sports Turf Recent Developments

11.3 FieldTurf ( Tarkett)

11.3.1 FieldTurf ( Tarkett) Corporation Information

11.3.2 FieldTurf ( Tarkett) Overview

11.3.3 FieldTurf ( Tarkett) Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 FieldTurf ( Tarkett) Artificial Grass Turf Products and Services

11.3.5 FieldTurf ( Tarkett) Artificial Grass Turf SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 FieldTurf ( Tarkett) Recent Developments

11.4 CoCreation Grass

11.4.1 CoCreation Grass Corporation Information

11.4.2 CoCreation Grass Overview

11.4.3 CoCreation Grass Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 CoCreation Grass Artificial Grass Turf Products and Services

11.4.5 CoCreation Grass Artificial Grass Turf SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 CoCreation Grass Recent Developments

11.5 Polytan GmbH

11.5.1 Polytan GmbH Corporation Information

11.5.2 Polytan GmbH Overview

11.5.3 Polytan GmbH Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Polytan GmbH Artificial Grass Turf Products and Services

11.5.5 Polytan GmbH Artificial Grass Turf SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Polytan GmbH Recent Developments

11.6 Domo Sports Grass

11.6.1 Domo Sports Grass Corporation Information

11.6.2 Domo Sports Grass Overview

11.6.3 Domo Sports Grass Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Domo Sports Grass Artificial Grass Turf Products and Services

11.6.5 Domo Sports Grass Artificial Grass Turf SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Domo Sports Grass Recent Developments

11.7 ACT Global Sports

11.7.1 ACT Global Sports Corporation Information

11.7.2 ACT Global Sports Overview

11.7.3 ACT Global Sports Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 ACT Global Sports Artificial Grass Turf Products and Services

11.7.5 ACT Global Sports Artificial Grass Turf SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 ACT Global Sports Recent Developments

11.8 SIS Pitches

11.8.1 SIS Pitches Corporation Information

11.8.2 SIS Pitches Overview

11.8.3 SIS Pitches Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 SIS Pitches Artificial Grass Turf Products and Services

11.8.5 SIS Pitches Artificial Grass Turf SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 SIS Pitches Recent Developments

11.9 Limonta Sport

11.9.1 Limonta Sport Corporation Information

11.9.2 Limonta Sport Overview

11.9.3 Limonta Sport Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Limonta Sport Artificial Grass Turf Products and Services

11.9.5 Limonta Sport Artificial Grass Turf SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Limonta Sport Recent Developments

11.10 Edel Grass B.V.

11.10.1 Edel Grass B.V. Corporation Information

11.10.2 Edel Grass B.V. Overview

11.10.3 Edel Grass B.V. Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Edel Grass B.V. Artificial Grass Turf Products and Services

11.10.5 Edel Grass B.V. Artificial Grass Turf SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Edel Grass B.V. Recent Developments

11.11 Unisport-Saltex Oy

11.11.1 Unisport-Saltex Oy Corporation Information

11.11.2 Unisport-Saltex Oy Overview

11.11.3 Unisport-Saltex Oy Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Unisport-Saltex Oy Artificial Grass Turf Products and Services

11.11.5 Unisport-Saltex Oy Recent Developments

11.12 GreenVision/Mattex

11.12.1 GreenVision/Mattex Corporation Information

11.12.2 GreenVision/Mattex Overview

11.12.3 GreenVision/Mattex Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 GreenVision/Mattex Artificial Grass Turf Products and Services

11.12.5 GreenVision/Mattex Recent Developments

11.13 Mondo S.p.A.

11.13.1 Mondo S.p.A. Corporation Information

11.13.2 Mondo S.p.A. Overview

11.13.3 Mondo S.p.A. Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Mondo S.p.A. Artificial Grass Turf Products and Services

11.13.5 Mondo S.p.A. Recent Developments

11.14 Juta

11.14.1 Juta Corporation Information

11.14.2 Juta Overview

11.14.3 Juta Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Juta Artificial Grass Turf Products and Services

11.14.5 Juta Recent Developments

11.15 Condor Grass

11.15.1 Condor Grass Corporation Information

11.15.2 Condor Grass Overview

11.15.3 Condor Grass Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Condor Grass Artificial Grass Turf Products and Services

11.15.5 Condor Grass Recent Developments

11.16 Nurteks

11.16.1 Nurteks Corporation Information

11.16.2 Nurteks Overview

11.16.3 Nurteks Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Nurteks Artificial Grass Turf Products and Services

11.16.5 Nurteks Recent Developments

11.17 Taishan

11.17.1 Taishan Corporation Information

11.17.2 Taishan Overview

11.17.3 Taishan Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Taishan Artificial Grass Turf Products and Services

11.17.5 Taishan Recent Developments

11.18 Victoria PLC

11.18.1 Victoria PLC Corporation Information

11.18.2 Victoria PLC Overview

11.18.3 Victoria PLC Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Victoria PLC Artificial Grass Turf Products and Services

11.18.5 Victoria PLC Recent Developments

11.19 ForestGrass

11.19.1 ForestGrass Corporation Information

11.19.2 ForestGrass Overview

11.19.3 ForestGrass Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 ForestGrass Artificial Grass Turf Products and Services

11.19.5 ForestGrass Recent Developments

11.20 Forbex

11.20.1 Forbex Corporation Information

11.20.2 Forbex Overview

11.20.3 Forbex Artificial Grass Turf Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 Forbex Artificial Grass Turf Products and Services

11.20.5 Forbex Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Artificial Grass Turf Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Artificial Grass Turf Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Artificial Grass Turf Production Mode & Process

12.4 Artificial Grass Turf Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Artificial Grass Turf Sales Channels

12.4.2 Artificial Grass Turf Distributors

12.5 Artificial Grass Turf Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2784675/global-artificial-grass-turf-industry

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”