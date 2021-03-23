“

The report titled Global Ammunition Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Ammunition market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Ammunition market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Ammunition market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Ammunition market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Ammunition report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ammunition report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ammunition market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ammunition market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ammunition market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ammunition market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ammunition market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Orbital Atk, Vista Outdoors, Olin Corporation (Winchester Ammunition), Ruag Group (Ruag Ammotec AG), FN Herstal, Nammo, Nexter, BAE Systems, Poongsan Defense, IMI (Israel Military Industries), General Dynamics, Day & Zimmermann, Rheinmetall Defence, Finmeccanica, Bazalt, Zavod Plastmass, National Presto, China North Industries Corp (NORINCO), CSGC

Market Segmentation by Product: Small Caliber Ammunition

Medium Caliber Ammunition

Large Caliber Ammunition



Market Segmentation by Application: Military

Law Enforcement

Civilian



The Ammunition Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ammunition market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Ammunition market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Ammunition market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Ammunition industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Ammunition market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Ammunition market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ammunition market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Ammunition Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Ammunition Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Small Caliber Ammunition

1.2.3 Medium Caliber Ammunition

1.2.4 Large Caliber Ammunition

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Ammunition Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Military

1.3.3 Law Enforcement

1.3.4 Civilian

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Ammunition Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Ammunition Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Ammunition Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Ammunition Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Ammunition Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Ammunition Industry Trends

2.4.2 Ammunition Market Drivers

2.4.3 Ammunition Market Challenges

2.4.4 Ammunition Market Restraints

3 Global Ammunition Sales

3.1 Global Ammunition Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Ammunition Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Ammunition Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Ammunition Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Ammunition Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Ammunition Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Ammunition Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Ammunition Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Ammunition Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Ammunition Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Ammunition Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Ammunition Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Ammunition Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ammunition Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Ammunition Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Ammunition Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Ammunition Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ammunition Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Ammunition Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Ammunition Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Ammunition Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Ammunition Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Ammunition Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Ammunition Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Ammunition Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Ammunition Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Ammunition Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Ammunition Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Ammunition Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Ammunition Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Ammunition Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Ammunition Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Ammunition Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Ammunition Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Ammunition Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Ammunition Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Ammunition Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Ammunition Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Ammunition Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Ammunition Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Ammunition Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Ammunition Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Ammunition Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Ammunition Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Ammunition Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Ammunition Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Ammunition Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Ammunition Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Ammunition Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Ammunition Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Ammunition Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Ammunition Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Ammunition Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Ammunition Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Ammunition Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Ammunition Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Ammunition Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Ammunition Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Ammunition Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Ammunition Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Ammunition Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Ammunition Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Ammunition Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Ammunition Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Ammunition Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Ammunition Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Ammunition Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Ammunition Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Ammunition Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Ammunition Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Ammunition Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Ammunition Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Ammunition Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Ammunition Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Ammunition Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Ammunition Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Ammunition Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Ammunition Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Ammunition Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Ammunition Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Ammunition Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Ammunition Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Ammunition Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Ammunition Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Ammunition Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Ammunition Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Ammunition Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Ammunition Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Ammunition Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Ammunition Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Ammunition Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Ammunition Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ammunition Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ammunition Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Ammunition Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ammunition Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ammunition Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Ammunition Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Ammunition Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Ammunition Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Ammunition Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Ammunition Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Ammunition Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Orbital Atk

12.1.1 Orbital Atk Corporation Information

12.1.2 Orbital Atk Overview

12.1.3 Orbital Atk Ammunition Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Orbital Atk Ammunition Products and Services

12.1.5 Orbital Atk Ammunition SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Orbital Atk Recent Developments

12.2 Vista Outdoors

12.2.1 Vista Outdoors Corporation Information

12.2.2 Vista Outdoors Overview

12.2.3 Vista Outdoors Ammunition Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Vista Outdoors Ammunition Products and Services

12.2.5 Vista Outdoors Ammunition SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Vista Outdoors Recent Developments

12.3 Olin Corporation (Winchester Ammunition)

12.3.1 Olin Corporation (Winchester Ammunition) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Olin Corporation (Winchester Ammunition) Overview

12.3.3 Olin Corporation (Winchester Ammunition) Ammunition Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Olin Corporation (Winchester Ammunition) Ammunition Products and Services

12.3.5 Olin Corporation (Winchester Ammunition) Ammunition SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Olin Corporation (Winchester Ammunition) Recent Developments

12.4 Ruag Group (Ruag Ammotec AG)

12.4.1 Ruag Group (Ruag Ammotec AG) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Ruag Group (Ruag Ammotec AG) Overview

12.4.3 Ruag Group (Ruag Ammotec AG) Ammunition Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Ruag Group (Ruag Ammotec AG) Ammunition Products and Services

12.4.5 Ruag Group (Ruag Ammotec AG) Ammunition SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Ruag Group (Ruag Ammotec AG) Recent Developments

12.5 FN Herstal

12.5.1 FN Herstal Corporation Information

12.5.2 FN Herstal Overview

12.5.3 FN Herstal Ammunition Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 FN Herstal Ammunition Products and Services

12.5.5 FN Herstal Ammunition SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 FN Herstal Recent Developments

12.6 Nammo

12.6.1 Nammo Corporation Information

12.6.2 Nammo Overview

12.6.3 Nammo Ammunition Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Nammo Ammunition Products and Services

12.6.5 Nammo Ammunition SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Nammo Recent Developments

12.7 Nexter

12.7.1 Nexter Corporation Information

12.7.2 Nexter Overview

12.7.3 Nexter Ammunition Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Nexter Ammunition Products and Services

12.7.5 Nexter Ammunition SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Nexter Recent Developments

12.8 BAE Systems

12.8.1 BAE Systems Corporation Information

12.8.2 BAE Systems Overview

12.8.3 BAE Systems Ammunition Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 BAE Systems Ammunition Products and Services

12.8.5 BAE Systems Ammunition SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 BAE Systems Recent Developments

12.9 Poongsan Defense

12.9.1 Poongsan Defense Corporation Information

12.9.2 Poongsan Defense Overview

12.9.3 Poongsan Defense Ammunition Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Poongsan Defense Ammunition Products and Services

12.9.5 Poongsan Defense Ammunition SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Poongsan Defense Recent Developments

12.10 IMI (Israel Military Industries)

12.10.1 IMI (Israel Military Industries) Corporation Information

12.10.2 IMI (Israel Military Industries) Overview

12.10.3 IMI (Israel Military Industries) Ammunition Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 IMI (Israel Military Industries) Ammunition Products and Services

12.10.5 IMI (Israel Military Industries) Ammunition SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 IMI (Israel Military Industries) Recent Developments

12.11 General Dynamics

12.11.1 General Dynamics Corporation Information

12.11.2 General Dynamics Overview

12.11.3 General Dynamics Ammunition Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 General Dynamics Ammunition Products and Services

12.11.5 General Dynamics Recent Developments

12.12 Day & Zimmermann

12.12.1 Day & Zimmermann Corporation Information

12.12.2 Day & Zimmermann Overview

12.12.3 Day & Zimmermann Ammunition Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Day & Zimmermann Ammunition Products and Services

12.12.5 Day & Zimmermann Recent Developments

12.13 Rheinmetall Defence

12.13.1 Rheinmetall Defence Corporation Information

12.13.2 Rheinmetall Defence Overview

12.13.3 Rheinmetall Defence Ammunition Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Rheinmetall Defence Ammunition Products and Services

12.13.5 Rheinmetall Defence Recent Developments

12.14 Finmeccanica

12.14.1 Finmeccanica Corporation Information

12.14.2 Finmeccanica Overview

12.14.3 Finmeccanica Ammunition Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Finmeccanica Ammunition Products and Services

12.14.5 Finmeccanica Recent Developments

12.15 Bazalt

12.15.1 Bazalt Corporation Information

12.15.2 Bazalt Overview

12.15.3 Bazalt Ammunition Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Bazalt Ammunition Products and Services

12.15.5 Bazalt Recent Developments

12.16 Zavod Plastmass

12.16.1 Zavod Plastmass Corporation Information

12.16.2 Zavod Plastmass Overview

12.16.3 Zavod Plastmass Ammunition Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Zavod Plastmass Ammunition Products and Services

12.16.5 Zavod Plastmass Recent Developments

12.17 National Presto

12.17.1 National Presto Corporation Information

12.17.2 National Presto Overview

12.17.3 National Presto Ammunition Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 National Presto Ammunition Products and Services

12.17.5 National Presto Recent Developments

12.18 China North Industries Corp (NORINCO)

12.18.1 China North Industries Corp (NORINCO) Corporation Information

12.18.2 China North Industries Corp (NORINCO) Overview

12.18.3 China North Industries Corp (NORINCO) Ammunition Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 China North Industries Corp (NORINCO) Ammunition Products and Services

12.18.5 China North Industries Corp (NORINCO) Recent Developments

12.19 CSGC

12.19.1 CSGC Corporation Information

12.19.2 CSGC Overview

12.19.3 CSGC Ammunition Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 CSGC Ammunition Products and Services

12.19.5 CSGC Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Ammunition Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Ammunition Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Ammunition Production Mode & Process

13.4 Ammunition Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Ammunition Sales Channels

13.4.2 Ammunition Distributors

13.5 Ammunition Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”