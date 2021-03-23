“

The report titled Global Adhesive Tapes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Adhesive Tapes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Adhesive Tapes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Adhesive Tapes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Adhesive Tapes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Adhesive Tapes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Adhesive Tapes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Adhesive Tapes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Adhesive Tapes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Adhesive Tapes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Adhesive Tapes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Adhesive Tapes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: 3M, Nitto, Tesa (Beiersdorf AG), Lintec, Intertape Polymer Group, Shurtape Technologies, Avery Dennison (Yongle), Achem (YC Group), Scapa, Teraoka, ORAFOL Europe GmbH, Denka, Stokvis Tapes, Shanghai Smith Adhesive, Zhongshan Crown Adhesive

Market Segmentation by Product: Polypropylene

Paper

PVC

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Building and Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Healthcare

Commodity Packaging

Others



The Adhesive Tapes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Adhesive Tapes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Adhesive Tapes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Adhesive Tapes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Adhesive Tapes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Adhesive Tapes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Adhesive Tapes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Adhesive Tapes market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Adhesive Tapes Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Adhesive Tapes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Polypropylene

1.2.3 Paper

1.2.4 PVC

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Adhesive Tapes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Building and Construction

1.3.4 Electrical and Electronics

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Commodity Packaging

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Adhesive Tapes Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Adhesive Tapes Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Adhesive Tapes Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Adhesive Tapes Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Adhesive Tapes Industry Trends

2.4.2 Adhesive Tapes Market Drivers

2.4.3 Adhesive Tapes Market Challenges

2.4.4 Adhesive Tapes Market Restraints

3 Global Adhesive Tapes Sales

3.1 Global Adhesive Tapes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Adhesive Tapes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Adhesive Tapes Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Adhesive Tapes Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Adhesive Tapes Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Adhesive Tapes Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Adhesive Tapes Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Adhesive Tapes Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Adhesive Tapes Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Adhesive Tapes Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Adhesive Tapes Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Adhesive Tapes Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Adhesive Tapes Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Adhesive Tapes Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Adhesive Tapes Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Adhesive Tapes Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Adhesive Tapes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Adhesive Tapes Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Adhesive Tapes Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Adhesive Tapes Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Adhesive Tapes Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Adhesive Tapes Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Adhesive Tapes Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Adhesive Tapes Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Adhesive Tapes Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Adhesive Tapes Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Adhesive Tapes Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Adhesive Tapes Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Adhesive Tapes Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Adhesive Tapes Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Adhesive Tapes Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Adhesive Tapes Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Adhesive Tapes Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Adhesive Tapes Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Adhesive Tapes Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Adhesive Tapes Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Adhesive Tapes Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Adhesive Tapes Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Adhesive Tapes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Adhesive Tapes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Adhesive Tapes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Adhesive Tapes Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Adhesive Tapes Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Adhesive Tapes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Adhesive Tapes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Adhesive Tapes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Adhesive Tapes Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Adhesive Tapes Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Adhesive Tapes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Adhesive Tapes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Adhesive Tapes Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Adhesive Tapes Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Adhesive Tapes Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Adhesive Tapes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Adhesive Tapes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Adhesive Tapes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Tapes Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Tapes Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Tapes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Tapes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Tapes Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Tapes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Adhesive Tapes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 3M

12.1.1 3M Corporation Information

12.1.2 3M Overview

12.1.3 3M Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 3M Adhesive Tapes Products and Services

12.1.5 3M Adhesive Tapes SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 3M Recent Developments

12.2 Nitto

12.2.1 Nitto Corporation Information

12.2.2 Nitto Overview

12.2.3 Nitto Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Nitto Adhesive Tapes Products and Services

12.2.5 Nitto Adhesive Tapes SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Nitto Recent Developments

12.3 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

12.3.1 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG) Overview

12.3.3 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG) Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG) Adhesive Tapes Products and Services

12.3.5 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG) Adhesive Tapes SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG) Recent Developments

12.4 Lintec

12.4.1 Lintec Corporation Information

12.4.2 Lintec Overview

12.4.3 Lintec Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Lintec Adhesive Tapes Products and Services

12.4.5 Lintec Adhesive Tapes SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Lintec Recent Developments

12.5 Intertape Polymer Group

12.5.1 Intertape Polymer Group Corporation Information

12.5.2 Intertape Polymer Group Overview

12.5.3 Intertape Polymer Group Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Intertape Polymer Group Adhesive Tapes Products and Services

12.5.5 Intertape Polymer Group Adhesive Tapes SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Intertape Polymer Group Recent Developments

12.6 Shurtape Technologies

12.6.1 Shurtape Technologies Corporation Information

12.6.2 Shurtape Technologies Overview

12.6.3 Shurtape Technologies Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Shurtape Technologies Adhesive Tapes Products and Services

12.6.5 Shurtape Technologies Adhesive Tapes SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Shurtape Technologies Recent Developments

12.7 Avery Dennison (Yongle)

12.7.1 Avery Dennison (Yongle) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Avery Dennison (Yongle) Overview

12.7.3 Avery Dennison (Yongle) Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Avery Dennison (Yongle) Adhesive Tapes Products and Services

12.7.5 Avery Dennison (Yongle) Adhesive Tapes SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Avery Dennison (Yongle) Recent Developments

12.8 Achem (YC Group)

12.8.1 Achem (YC Group) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Achem (YC Group) Overview

12.8.3 Achem (YC Group) Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Achem (YC Group) Adhesive Tapes Products and Services

12.8.5 Achem (YC Group) Adhesive Tapes SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Achem (YC Group) Recent Developments

12.9 Scapa

12.9.1 Scapa Corporation Information

12.9.2 Scapa Overview

12.9.3 Scapa Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Scapa Adhesive Tapes Products and Services

12.9.5 Scapa Adhesive Tapes SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Scapa Recent Developments

12.10 Teraoka

12.10.1 Teraoka Corporation Information

12.10.2 Teraoka Overview

12.10.3 Teraoka Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Teraoka Adhesive Tapes Products and Services

12.10.5 Teraoka Adhesive Tapes SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Teraoka Recent Developments

12.11 ORAFOL Europe GmbH

12.11.1 ORAFOL Europe GmbH Corporation Information

12.11.2 ORAFOL Europe GmbH Overview

12.11.3 ORAFOL Europe GmbH Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 ORAFOL Europe GmbH Adhesive Tapes Products and Services

12.11.5 ORAFOL Europe GmbH Recent Developments

12.12 Denka

12.12.1 Denka Corporation Information

12.12.2 Denka Overview

12.12.3 Denka Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Denka Adhesive Tapes Products and Services

12.12.5 Denka Recent Developments

12.13 Stokvis Tapes

12.13.1 Stokvis Tapes Corporation Information

12.13.2 Stokvis Tapes Overview

12.13.3 Stokvis Tapes Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Stokvis Tapes Adhesive Tapes Products and Services

12.13.5 Stokvis Tapes Recent Developments

12.14 Shanghai Smith Adhesive

12.14.1 Shanghai Smith Adhesive Corporation Information

12.14.2 Shanghai Smith Adhesive Overview

12.14.3 Shanghai Smith Adhesive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Shanghai Smith Adhesive Adhesive Tapes Products and Services

12.14.5 Shanghai Smith Adhesive Recent Developments

12.15 Zhongshan Crown Adhesive

12.15.1 Zhongshan Crown Adhesive Corporation Information

12.15.2 Zhongshan Crown Adhesive Overview

12.15.3 Zhongshan Crown Adhesive Adhesive Tapes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Zhongshan Crown Adhesive Adhesive Tapes Products and Services

12.15.5 Zhongshan Crown Adhesive Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Adhesive Tapes Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Adhesive Tapes Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Adhesive Tapes Production Mode & Process

13.4 Adhesive Tapes Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Adhesive Tapes Sales Channels

13.4.2 Adhesive Tapes Distributors

13.5 Adhesive Tapes Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”