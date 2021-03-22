The report presents authentic and accurate research studyon the global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators market on the basis of qualitative andquantitative assessment done by the leading industry experts. The report throws light on the present market scenario and how is it anticipated to change in the coming future. Growth determinants, micro and macroeconomic indicators, opportunities, developments, and key market trends are scrutinized in this report that arelikely to have a major influence on the global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators market growth.
Besides that, the report offers in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape and the behavior of the market players. This way, market participants can get familiar with the current and future competitive scenario of the global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators market and take up strategic initiatives to gain a competitive advantage.The market analysts have done extensive study with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.As a whole, this report can prove to be a handy instrument for the market players to obtain deep insights into the global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators market and understandthe key prospects and opportunities to raise their profit margins.
Insight into Competitive Landscape
Market players need to have a complete picture of the competitive landscape of the global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators market as it forms an essential tool for them to plan their future strategies accordingly. The report puts forth the key sustainability strategies taken up by the companies and the impact they are likely to have on the global MEMS and Crystal Oscillatorsmarket competition.The report helpsthe competitors to capitalise on opportunities in the global MEMS and Crystal Oscillatorsmarket and cope up with the existing competition. This will eventually help them to make sound business decisions and generate maximum revenue.
This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.
, Microchip, SiTime(Mega), NXP, Epson, Murata, Kyocera Corporation, TXC Corporation, NDK America Inc., ON Semiconductor, Rakon, Abracon, Taitien, Crystek, CTS, Silicon Laboratories, IDT (Renesas), Bliley Technologies, IQD Frequency Products, NEL Frequency Controls Inc., Pletronics, Ecliptek
Market Segments and Segmental Analysis
Segmental analysis is one of the key sections of this report. The authors of the report have segregated the global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators market into product type, application, end user, and region. All the segments are studied on the basis of their CAGR, market share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the regional markets having high growth potential. This clear and thorough assessment of the segments would help the players to focus on revenue generating areas of the global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators market.
Market Segment by Product Type
MEMS Oscillator, Crystal Oscillator
Market Segment by Application
, Industrial, Automobile, Wearable Equipment, Consumer Electronics, Communication Equipment, Others
For Further Detailed insights and ‘Any Query About MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Market’, Place your Query Here!- https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/cbf7427a5eafa42c72f17dc7f7712d37,0,1,global-mems-and-crystal-oscillators-industry
Why to buy this report?
- The report provides a futuristic perspective on various micro and macroeconomic factors having an impact on the global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators market growth
- Recent market developments in various geographical regions are mapped by the report
- The research report helps in understanding the key product, application, and end user segments of the global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators market and their growth potential
- The authors of the report have offered detailed analysis of changing competitive dynamics to help the competitors stay ahead of the curve
- Readers are offered with the information on the leadingparticipantsof the global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators market and key growth strategies adopted by them
- The report also sheds light on the globalMEMS and Crystal Oscillators market opportunities and future trends
- Recommendations and suggestions are provided by the industry experts to the companies to help in consolidating their position in the global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators market
TOC
1 Report Overview
1.1 MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 MEMS Oscillator
1.2.3 Crystal Oscillator
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Industrial
1.3.3 Automobile
1.3.4 Wearable Equipment
1.3.5 Consumer Electronics
1.3.6 Communication Equipment
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Production by Region
2.3.1 Global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.36 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Industry Trends
2.4.2 MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Market Drivers
2.4.3 MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Market Challenges
2.4.4 MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Market Restraints 3 Global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales
3.1 Global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales in 2020
4.3 Global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Price by Type
5.3.1 Global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Price by Application
6.3.1 Global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America
7.1 North America MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe
8.1 Europe MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales by Type (2016-2028)
8.2.2 Europe MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Revenue by Type (2016-2028)
8.3 Europe MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales by Application (2016-2028)
8.3.2 Europe MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Revenue by Application (2016-2028)
8.4 Europe MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales by Country (2016-2028)
8.4.2 Europe MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Revenue by Country (2016-2028)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales by Type (2016-2029)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Revenue by Type (2016-2029)
9.3 Asia Pacific MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales by Application (2016-2029)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Revenue by Application (2016-2029)
9.4 Asia Pacific MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales by Region (2016-2029)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Revenue by Region (2016-2029)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales by Type (2016-20210)
10.2.2 Latin America MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Revenue by Type (2016-20210)
10.3 Latin America MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales by Application (2016-20210)
10.3.2 Latin America MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Revenue by Application (2016-20210)
10.4 Latin America MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales by Country (2016-20210)
10.4.2 Latin America MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Revenue by Country (2016-20210)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales by Type (2016-20211)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Revenue by Type (2016-20211)
11.3 Middle East and Africa MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales by Application (2016-20211)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Revenue by Application (2016-20211)
11.4 Middle East and Africa MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales by Country (2016-20211)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Revenue by Country (2016-20211)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Microchip
12.1.1 Microchip Corporation Information
12.1.2 Microchip Overview
12.1.3 Microchip MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Microchip MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Products and Services
12.1.5 Microchip MEMS and Crystal Oscillators SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Microchip Recent Developments
12.2 SiTime(Mega)
12.2.1 SiTime(Mega) Corporation Information
12.2.2 SiTime(Mega) Overview
12.2.3 SiTime(Mega) MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 SiTime(Mega) MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Products and Services
12.2.5 SiTime(Mega) MEMS and Crystal Oscillators SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 SiTime(Mega) Recent Developments
12.3 NXP
12.3.1 NXP Corporation Information
12.3.2 NXP Overview
12.3.3 NXP MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 NXP MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Products and Services
12.3.5 NXP MEMS and Crystal Oscillators SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 NXP Recent Developments
12.4 Epson
12.4.1 Epson Corporation Information
12.4.2 Epson Overview
12.4.3 Epson MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Epson MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Products and Services
12.4.5 Epson MEMS and Crystal Oscillators SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Epson Recent Developments
12.5 Murata
12.5.1 Murata Corporation Information
12.5.2 Murata Overview
12.5.3 Murata MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Murata MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Products and Services
12.5.5 Murata MEMS and Crystal Oscillators SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Murata Recent Developments
12.6 Kyocera Corporation
12.6.1 Kyocera Corporation Corporation Information
12.6.2 Kyocera Corporation Overview
12.6.3 Kyocera Corporation MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Kyocera Corporation MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Products and Services
12.6.5 Kyocera Corporation MEMS and Crystal Oscillators SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Kyocera Corporation Recent Developments
12.7 TXC Corporation
12.7.1 TXC Corporation Corporation Information
12.7.2 TXC Corporation Overview
12.7.3 TXC Corporation MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 TXC Corporation MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Products and Services
12.7.5 TXC Corporation MEMS and Crystal Oscillators SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 TXC Corporation Recent Developments
12.8 NDK America Inc.
12.8.1 NDK America Inc. Corporation Information
12.8.2 NDK America Inc. Overview
12.8.3 NDK America Inc. MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 NDK America Inc. MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Products and Services
12.8.5 NDK America Inc. MEMS and Crystal Oscillators SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 NDK America Inc. Recent Developments
12.9 ON Semiconductor
12.9.1 ON Semiconductor Corporation Information
12.9.2 ON Semiconductor Overview
12.9.3 ON Semiconductor MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 ON Semiconductor MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Products and Services
12.9.5 ON Semiconductor MEMS and Crystal Oscillators SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 ON Semiconductor Recent Developments
12.10 Rakon
12.10.1 Rakon Corporation Information
12.10.2 Rakon Overview
12.10.3 Rakon MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Rakon MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Products and Services
12.10.5 Rakon MEMS and Crystal Oscillators SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Rakon Recent Developments
12.11 Abracon
12.11.1 Abracon Corporation Information
12.11.2 Abracon Overview
12.11.3 Abracon MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Abracon MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Products and Services
12.11.5 Abracon Recent Developments
12.12 Taitien
12.12.1 Taitien Corporation Information
12.12.2 Taitien Overview
12.12.3 Taitien MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Taitien MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Products and Services
12.12.5 Taitien Recent Developments
12.13 Crystek
12.13.1 Crystek Corporation Information
12.13.2 Crystek Overview
12.13.3 Crystek MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Crystek MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Products and Services
12.13.5 Crystek Recent Developments
12.14 CTS
12.14.1 CTS Corporation Information
12.14.2 CTS Overview
12.14.3 CTS MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 CTS MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Products and Services
12.14.5 CTS Recent Developments
12.15 Silicon Laboratories
12.15.1 Silicon Laboratories Corporation Information
12.15.2 Silicon Laboratories Overview
12.15.3 Silicon Laboratories MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Silicon Laboratories MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Products and Services
12.15.5 Silicon Laboratories Recent Developments
12.16 IDT (Renesas)
12.16.1 IDT (Renesas) Corporation Information
12.16.2 IDT (Renesas) Overview
12.16.3 IDT (Renesas) MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 IDT (Renesas) MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Products and Services
12.16.5 IDT (Renesas) Recent Developments
12.17 Bliley Technologies
12.17.1 Bliley Technologies Corporation Information
12.17.2 Bliley Technologies Overview
12.17.3 Bliley Technologies MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Bliley Technologies MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Products and Services
12.17.5 Bliley Technologies Recent Developments
12.18 IQD Frequency Products
12.18.1 IQD Frequency Products Corporation Information
12.18.2 IQD Frequency Products Overview
12.18.3 IQD Frequency Products MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 IQD Frequency Products MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Products and Services
12.18.5 IQD Frequency Products Recent Developments
12.19 NEL Frequency Controls Inc.
12.19.1 NEL Frequency Controls Inc. Corporation Information
12.19.2 NEL Frequency Controls Inc. Overview
12.19.3 NEL Frequency Controls Inc. MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 NEL Frequency Controls Inc. MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Products and Services
12.19.5 NEL Frequency Controls Inc. Recent Developments
12.20 Pletronics
12.20.1 Pletronics Corporation Information
12.20.2 Pletronics Overview
12.20.3 Pletronics MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Pletronics MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Products and Services
12.20.5 Pletronics Recent Developments
12.21 Ecliptek
12.21.1 Ecliptek Corporation Information
12.21.2 Ecliptek Overview
12.21.3 Ecliptek MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Ecliptek MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Products and Services
12.21.5 Ecliptek Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Value Chain Analysis
13.2 MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Production Mode & Process
13.4 MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Sales Channels
13.4.2 MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Distributors
13.5 MEMS and Crystal Oscillators Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
