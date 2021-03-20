Linear Guide: Market Introduction

Advancing manufacturing and automotive industry have facilitated numerous growth opportunities for linear guide market in recent past. With the increasing number of manufacturing firms and also due to rapid industrialization, the demand for linear guide is also expected to increase during forecast period.

To support the motion of application linear guides are more commonly used. linear guide is a block and rail system which helps to move the machine table in either X or in Y direction. World is witnessing continuous improvement in manufacturing sector which in turns giving boost to the growth of linear guide market. Linear guide can be used in variety of applications such as CNC machine, automation equipment, precision electronic machinery and wire EDM machines. When transportation of heavy product needs to be done then linear guide is widely used.

Furthermore, resilient characteristics of linear guide such as high durability, capacity to withstand high load depending upon the application, less friction between block and rail, high precision accuracy and equal loading are expected to key factors in surge in demand of linear guide.

Considering wide range of applications in manufacturing and automotive sector, linear guide market is expected to grow considerable pace during the forecast period (2020-2030).

There are some key restraining factors such as high cost associated with linear guide, high maintenance. These factors could restrain the growth of linear guide market during forecast period. Also, slowdown in manufacturing industry could also restrain the growth of linear guide market.

Linear Guide Market is Experiencing Descending Demand as COVID-19 Outbreak

COVID-19 has affected many industries such as automotive and manufacturing industry. Governments of many countries have imposed a lockdown as a result of which industries are dealing with the problems such as halted production activity and disrupted supply chain. Also, the transportation of the materials has also been disturbed due to the lockdown. These factors have impacted the linear guide market in negative ways. As, manufacturers of linear guide have to stop all the production activity, they have suffered considerable loss during this period. Due to this, the linear guide market growth has declined because of COVID-19 outbreak.

Segmentation analysis of Global Linear Guide Market:

Global linear guide market is bifurcated into four major categories: type of product, Application, End use, distribution channel and region.

On the basis of product type, the global market for linear guide is categorized as:

Ball Guide Rail

Roller Guide Rail

Needle Guide Tail

Others

On the basis of Application, the global market for linear guide is categorized as:

CNC Machine

Automation Equipment

Precision Electronic Machinery

Others

On the basis of End use, the global market for linear guide is categorized as:

Manufacturing

Automotive

Robotics

Other

On the basis of sales channel, the global market for linear guide is categorized as:

Modern Trade Channel

Traditional Grocery Store

Conventional Store

Online Channels

Other Retail Formats

Direct Sales

Based on the region, the global market for linear guide is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Linear Guide Market: Regional Outlook

East Asia and South Asia is expected to dominate linear guide market considering the development in the countries such as China and India. These regions are witnessing considerable growth in the manufacturing sector and technological up gradation in these regions is driving the growth of linear guide market. Many key players have setup their manufacturing plant in Japan because of various technological advancement in the country. Therefore, these regions are expected to create noteworthy opportunities for linear guide manufacturers.

Europe is one of the key maturing regions that will generate creditable opportunity in the global linear guide market over the forecast period due to the increasing number of opportunities in automotive sector.

Key players of Linear guide Market are focusing on Innovation and Increase in production capacity

The world is witnessing the automation in almost every sector. Therefore, key players in linear guide market are also trying to introduce automated process for the manufacturing of linear guide. One of the trends which is followed by these companies is integration with artificial intelligence. Companies are also trying to increase product portfolio so as to offers more number of products to the customers.

THK Co. Ltd. a Japan based linear guide producing company has grown considerably over the years as a result of increasing use and different advantages of linear guide. The company has a R&D team which is constantly trying to find the solutions which will increase the productivity so that customer demand can be met.

Other key players in the linear guide market include HIWIN Corporation, NSK Ltd., Bosch Rexroth, IKO, Schaeffler Group, PBC Lineartechnik GmbH, TBI Motion Technology Co. Ltd and Schneeberger India Pvt. Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the linear guide market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. This linear guide market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as product type, application, end use, distribution channel and region.

The global linear guide market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The linear guide market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The global linear guide market report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The global linear guide market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The global linear guide market Report Highlights:

A Detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

