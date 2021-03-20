Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate Market: An Overview

The demand for disodium cocoamphodiacetate has surged in the recent years owing to remarkable growth in hair care and skin care products. It is also used in the manufacturing of different chemicals pertaining to the chemical industry in the form of industrial cleaners.

Disodium cocoamphodiacetate market is expected to expand at a notable CAGR in the coming decade. Key driving factors of the market include advanced characteristics of the product and manufacturers’ focus on research & developments of their product portfolio. A steep rise in the popularity of the cosmetic culture across social media and population growth have also affected the global disodium cocoamphodiacetate market globally.

Covid – 19 Adverse Effects on the Global Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate Market

Covid – 19 has affected a large number of businesses in a number of sectors, including chemicals. This includes the disodium cocoamphodiacetate market which has also been adversely impacted by the pandemic. Government initiated precautionary measures like lockdowns across several regions has put a halt on the supply and demand of the product on a worldwide scale which is one of the crucial reasons for the downfall of the market.

This has devastating effects as a reduced trade of the product prevents expansion of the disodium cocoamphodiacetate market leading to a surge in product price. Slight normalization of the market is expected by end of FY 2020 with the government reinstatement of trading policies and supply chain of the products across of the globe.

Segmentation of Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate Market:

The global disodium cocoamphodiacetate market is bifurcated into three major segments which are classified as: product type, applications and geographical presence.

On the basis of product type, disodium cocoamphodiacetate market has been segmented as follows:

8 (ph)

8.5 (ph)

9 (ph)

10 (ph)

Others

On the basis of applications of the product, disodium cocoamphodiacetate market has been segmented as follows:

Bath And Shower Products

Hair Care

Men’s Grooming Products

Industrial Cleaners

Others

On the basis of geographic regions, disodium cocoamphodiacetate market is segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Disodium cocoamphodiacetate Market: Regional outlook

Based on geographical outlook, the disodium cocoamphodiacetate market has expanded to several regions of the globe namely North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America constitutes the largest share in the disodium cocoamphodiacetate market dominated by a significant margin. Factors responsible for this include the rise in demand of the product and increased awareness about such chemical compounds and its positive cosmetic effects.

Other regions like Europe and Asia have also faced predominant developments in the disodium cocoamphodiacetate market owing to technological advancements, widened popularity of cosmetic culture and social media, etc. In the recent years, there have been a significant surge in demand for specialty cosmetic products in South Asian countries, owing to the notable surge in urbanization and increase in per capita household expenditure on cosmetics. This has led to a significant increase in demand and consequently the production of disodium cocoamphodiacetate.

Disodium cocoamphodiacetate: Key players

Global disodium cocoamphodiacetate market is fairly fragmented in nature with a large number of key players dominating the market across the globe. The top leaders are devoted towards expansion of their product portfolio of disodium cocoamphodiacetate market with several strategies such as mergers and acquisitions.

Leading players in the disodium cocoamphodiacetate market include McKinley Resources, R.I.T.A Corporation, Kao Chemicals, Jeen International, Lonza, Lakeland Chemicals, Colonial Chemicals, Lubrizol, Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology (Tinci), Zschimmer & Schwarz, Nouryon, Evonik, Huntsman, EOC, Southern Chemical Textiles, CISME Italy, Protameen Chemicals, Miwon, BASF SE, Solvay, Taiwan Surfactants, and Global Seven (Ethox Chemicals). Focus on expansion of products by competitors in all different segments of the market has also played a pivotal role in the growth of the market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the disodium cocoamphodiacetate market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

The Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic & Russia)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia & Oceania (India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Australia & New Zealand and Rest)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey)

The disodium cocoamphodiacetate market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The disodium cocoamphodiacetate market report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The disodium cocoamphodiacetate market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

