Dewatering Screen: Market Introduction

Advancing construction and mining industry is facilitating numerous growth opportunities for dewatering screen market in recent past. With the increasing number of construction projects and different mining activities, the demand for dewatering screen is also expected to increase during forecast period. The main function of dewatering screen is to remove the water content from the solid materials. Dewatering screens also offers its usage in the applications such as washing, sizing, scrubbing, rinsing, digritting and desliming. Solid materials such as salt, iron ore, coal, precious metal ore, hard rock, mineral sands, industrial sands, frac sand, gravel and other granular material can be effectively dries by using dewatering screen. Key players in dewatering screen market are using new technologies to produce more effective and efficient product. Dewatering screen machine is capable of performing dewatering of 3 products simultaneously. World is witnessing continuous improvement in energy sector which in turns giving boost to the growth of dewatering screen market.

Furthermore functional properties such as low maintenance, easy control and highly effective dewatering makes dewatering screen a very essential for various construction and mining activities.

Considering wide range of applications in construction and mining sector, dewatering screen market is expected to grow considerable pace during the forecast period (2020-2030).

Dewatering Screen Market is Experiencing Decline in Demand as COVID-19 Outbreak

COVID-19 has affected many industries such as mining, construction and also manufacturing industry. Governments of many countries have imposed a lockdown as a result of which industries are dealing with the problems such as halted production activity and disrupted supply chain. Construction projects in many countries have also been stopped. These factors have impacted the dewatering screen market in negative ways. As, manufacturers of dewatering screens have to stop all the production activity, they have suffered considerable loss during this period. Mining industry has also suffered because of the COVID-19 as almost all the operational activities has been stopped. Due to this, the dewatering screen market growth has declined because of COVID-19 outbreak.

Segmentation analysis of Global Dewatering screen Market:

Global dewatering screen market is bifurcated into four major categories: raw material product, application, end use, distribution channel and region.

On the basis of raw material product, the global market for dewatering screen is categorized as:

Sand

Mineral

Coal

Others

On the basis of application, the global market for dewatering screen is categorized as:

Dewatering

Sizing

Scrubbing

Rinsing

Desliming

On the basis of End use, the global market for dewatering screen is categorized as:

Construction

Mining

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the global market for dewatering screen is categorized as:

Modern Trade Channel

Traditional Grocery Store

Conventional Store

Online Channels

Other Retail Formats

Direct Sales

Based on the region, the global market for dewatering screen is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Dewatering screen Market: Regional Outlook

East Asia and South Asia is expected to dominate dewatering screen market considering the development in the countries such as China and India. These regions are witnessing considerable growth in the mining sector and technological up gradation in these regions is driving the growth of dewatering screen market. Therefore, these regions are expected to create noteworthy opportunities for dewatering screen manufacturers.

Middle East & Africa is projected to showcase most optimistic growth in the global dewatering screens market due to the rise in the construction activities along with an industrial revolution across the region. Europe is one of the key maturing regions that will generate creditable opportunity in the global dewatering screens market over the forecast period due to the existence of significant minerals.

Key players in Dewatering screen Market are following the trend to use new technologies:

FLSmidth a Denamrk based company which produces construction and mining equipments and machineries has grown considerably over the years as a result of increasing use and different advantages offered by dewatering screen. The company has a R&D team which is constantly trying to find the solutions which will increase the productivity so that customer demand can be met. The company has launched dewatering screen which is primarily used for dewatering of fine coal and minerals. The machine has high frequency and it comes with high G-force linear motion action thereby giving maximum dewatering.

Also, another player in dewatering screen market Enduron offers dewatering screen in which new technology has been used. Enduron dewatering screen comes with enabled Synertrex technology and it is designed to fully integrate into existing plant layout.

Other key players in the Dewatering screen market include Mclanahan Corporation, IFE, Dongding Machinery, Henan Pingyuan Mining Machinery Co. Ltd, JOST GmbH+ Co.KG, Enduron and LZZG China.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the dewatering screen market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. This dewatering screen market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as raw material type, application, end use, distribution channel and region.

