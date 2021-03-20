Brushcutter Market: Introduction

The brushcutters market is mainly driven by rising expenditure on the maintenance of commercial yards and lawns. A brushcutter is a powered garden or agricultural tool used to trim weeds, small trees, and other foliage which cannot be accessed by a lawn mower or rotary mower. Various blades or trimmer heads can be connected to the unit for different purposes. For a wide variety of brushcutters available on the market, various end-users have many choices to choose from in order to meet their particular requirements. Local authorities use heavy-duty motorized brushcutters to maintain public parks and gardens. In addition, the availability of a wide range of products on the catering market for a wide range of applications derives market growth.

The growing development in technology and continuous advancement in design is leading to further growth in the market. The growing awareness for the health and cleanliness of society, to maintain ambiance in lawns and gardens is increasing vital factor increasing the demand for brushcutters.

The wide variety of brushcutters available, they are mainly classified into handled, walk-behind, and tow-behind with each type having its benefits and advantages. Customers can also choose from a variety of engine power and stroke. A handled brushcutter is one of the smallest, making it portable and lightweight. And perfect of cutting saplings, grass, and overgrown weeds. This segment is considered to be the fastest-growing segment. On the basis of stroke, there are mainly two types, 2 stroke, and 4 stroke. The two-stroke engine cutter uses a combination of petrol and engine oil. This two-stroke type is lightweight and cheaper than the four-stroke cutters. 4-stroke brushcutters are designed to be environmentally friendly, greatly minimizing the release of uncombusted hydrocarbons and nitrogen oxides (NOx) into the atmosphere. Fuel and diesel consumption are also reduced, as are the costs of repairs and the use of replacement parts.

Customer preference for safer and zero-emission brushcutters is another significant factor witnessed in the overall demand for brushcutters. Customers have gradually favored the use of electric brushcutters over the last few years and are expected to go more in the years to come. These are proper tools for clearing small plots of land, combining high performance, with easy use as these are best suited for occasional jobs at home including tidying the lawn and finishing the edges. Unlike the petrol engines, these do not need any topping up and generate low noise and environmental impact. Enhanced safety features are offered by manufacturers to make lawn maintenance experience safer and more effective for customers.

Global Brushcutter Market is Experiencing massive decline as COVID-19 Outbreak

COVID-19 will significantly impact the industrial goods industry, including the brushcutter market. The market has been significantly impacted the supply chain and product demand. The vertical is most affected due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and is currently amidst unprecedented uncertainty. The manufacturing of most companies is halted affecting the supply of the products and leading to a decline in the market. Moreover, changes in consumer buying behavior will have serious implications for the future demand of the market owing to preference to essential goods.

Segmentation Analysis of Global Brushcutter Market

Global Brushcutter Market is bifurcated into five major categories: stroke, power source, type, end-use, and region.

On the basis of stroke, the global market for brushcutter is divided into:

2 Stroke

4 Stroke

On the basis of power source, the global market for brushcutter is divided into:

Petrol

Diesel

Electric

Battery

On the basis of type, the global market for brushcutter is divided into:

Handled

Walk-behind

Tow-behind

On the basis of end-use, the global market for brushcutter is divided into:

Commercial

Residential

Based on the region, the global market for brushcutter is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Brushcutter Market: Regional Outlook

North America and Europe regions are known for magnificent public parks, gardens specially built for relaxation and leisure. The administration in these regions is particularly concerned with the maintenance of their gardens thus leading to growth in the demand of the market. These two regions are the major regions for the market as it contributes to the significant market share. Moreover, developing economies are also considered to be having bright prospects for the growth of the brushcutter market.

Brushcutter Market: Competition Outlook

Major players operating in the market include Blue Bird Industries Fabbrica Motori S.R.L., Honda India Power Products Ltd., Husqvarna AB, Ayerbe Industrial De Motores, S.A., Robert Bosch GmbH, Billy Goat Industries, Inc., M. S. Engineering Works, Labdhi International, Ibea S.R.L., Andreas Stihl AG & Co. Kg, Texas A/S. Players are focusing on developing their products and improving functionality for efficiency and convenience at minimum cost. Also, the expansion of the sales and distribution network by manufacturing companies to capitalize on new and emerging markets.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the brushcutter market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. This brushcutter market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as stroke, power source, type, end-use, and region.



