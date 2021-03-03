The transition to clean transportation has made every car manufacturer discover the technology that would help them thrive in the automotive industry. Despite the high uptake of electric vehicles, ICE cars are still in the market and will remain for some time before they eventually fade off. Porsche decided to embark on a technological journey of manufacturing synthetic fuels whose purpose is to ensure that the ICE models are as clean as electric vehicles. Porsche named the synthetic fuels eFuels since they entail carbon dioxide and hydrogen obtained by renewable energy processes. The resultant liquid is a refined equivalent of diesel or petrol and cleaner than fossil fuels.

The vice president of Porsche and GT cars, Frank Walliser, stated at the unveiling of the 911 GT3 that the company would be testing the first 130000 liters of the eFuel next year. The executive explained that synthetic fuel is cleaner to the level of electric cars, and there is no byproduct by which the company can be held liable for emissions. The eFuel is advantageous because it can fit into any internal combustion engine without making the car’s changes to operate efficiently. Moreover, the fuel is not meant only for road cars but can also assume the fuel position for race cars. The company explained that this development minimizes the quantity of carbon emissions from the car races.

A member of the Porsche board in the research and development section, Michael Steiner, articulated that this technology is essential for internal combustion engines. He added this technology can smoothen the transition to clean energy in the transportation sector while electric vehicles are still being developed. The eFuels will ensure that the existing cars and those that have been manufactured with the old emissive technology are not discarded because of their internal engineering. Porsche is among the first companies to make a breakthrough in this exploit after some companies resorting to alternative energy sources.

Other companies that made similar breakthroughs include Audi, McLaren, Bentley, and Mazda, which can attest to synthetic fuels’ beauty. Elsewhere, Mercedes-Benz has taken an opposite side with the chief of research and development, Markus Schäfer, explaining that the company will not explore synthetic fuels but rather dive into pure electrification in the UK. However, Mercedes-Benz discovered that it could synthesize E85 and use it for cars. The company has substituted the emissive fuels for this to Chrysler 300 and Chevrolet Impala, among other brands.