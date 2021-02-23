Telesat from Canada decided to go with Thales Alenia Space as its developer for the Lightspeed project. Telesat started this project and will be expecting to witness a broadband satellite constellation gracing the low-Earth orbit. Lightspeed satellite constellation will have 298 low-Earth orbit satellites. The purpose of the constellation is to improve the internet speed for its customers anywhere in the world.

The system will run on the Ka-band spectrum with a potential of not less than 15 Tbs per second. Reports indicate that the service will surpass 7Gbps for each terminal while a hotspot will be operating at 20Gbps. These speeds are the highest for a company like this, considering that SpaceX’s broadband will be mega and contain both the Ka-band and the Ku-band spectrum.

The head of Telesat, Dan Goldberg, stated that Thales Alenia Space is the ideal partner in helping the company provide advanced internet connection through Lightspeed. The executive continued to heap praises on Thales Alenia Space as being the leading manufacturer and satellite service provider through its satellite constellation. At the beginning of this month, the company announced that it would be designing customized terminals to serve the different customers in diverse segments of their target market.

However, Telesat’s Lightspeed project is meant for meeting the demands of stationary network operators, maritime systems, governments, and other high-level entities requiring strict supervision. The only loophole that the government cannot exploit is that the company provides an opportunity for network operators to select their consumers who may not necessarily be the government.

Last year, the Canadian government announced a contract with Telesat valued at CA$600 million to provide internet connectivity for the remote Canadian network operators at affordable rates. This move will minimize the broadband subscription rates for areas that have been sidelined. Thales Alenia Space is renowned for its capacity as the largest satellite developer in Europe. The company is a joint operation between French and Italy, which are known for investing heavily in advanced technology. The two companies that participated in this joint venture are Thales Group and Leonardo.

The head of Leonardo, Alessandro Profumo, explained that the company is working tirelessly to ensure that its services are reliable and encrypted. He added that the agreement between Thales Alenia Space and Telesat would help the two companies set aside their rivalry and partner to automate their operations, meeting the customers’ demands. Telesat announced that it anticipates that it unveils its first two Lightspeed satellites in the next two years while initiating the advanced pilot testing program.