Satellites represent the most significant move that has happened in the technology world. The main reason for such praise is the benefits that come with these satellites. And as years pass by, this tech industry seems to be working hard to move forward. LyteLoop is currently a trending name in the market. Why not when the company has created a unique technology that will be marked in history.

From this innovation, it seems like our cloud photo backups may start residing on light beams between satellites. This tech is interesting since currently, the cloud photo backups reside in a power-hungry server on earth. For the last five years, LyteLoop has been working to make light beams to store data. From the recent announcements, the company has raised $40 million. According to some reliable sources, this amount will help the developing team close some available loopholes hoping to make this dream a reality.

This new funding will deliver an adequate runway to move a significant step forward on this project. The major milestone involves putting three prototype satellites based on their innovation into the earth’s orbit in the next three years. LyteLoop hopes to launch at least six satellites under the technology to demonstrate how light can store data. Besides, the launch will show its operation in orbit.

In a recent interview with Ohad Harlev, LyteLoop CEO talked about its progress, plans, and technology. He spoke of the support, especially in the financial section in the last five years. And the confidence that the company has in the latest technology. Ohad also highlighted the advantages of using light to store data and what makes this method outstanding compared to traditional storage methods.

One of the benefits behind this new technology is the security that the satellites offer. Ohad spoke about how everyone in a data center has the same data security level in a statement. But for the LyteLoop method’s case, you can have access to extra four layers of cybersecurity. Besides, the technique is physics-based, putting deep consideration into accuracy and facts.

Other than security, the latest technology offers maximum privacy settings. The satellite store’s data is continuously moving between different satellites, making it impossible for anyone to access the data. Another major pro is the powerful energy saving ability. Unlike the traditional warehouse storage methods, the power usage in the latest technology is low.

The big question comes to its affordability. However, Harlev was quick to respond that the company’s technology was more affordable than the current data storage technology. He spoke about the high-class and expensive creation process but low-cost maintenance settings. LyteLoop plans to take its tech to the market and deliver services globally.