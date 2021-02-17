The Space Force stated Lieutenant. Major general B. Chance Saltzman, who serves as the deputy chief in charge of space operations, is still by far the smallest division of the United States military and would have to ‘punch well above its weight’ to have its share of military support as well as other resources. The Space Force was created out of the established Space Command of the Air Force, so it has individuals with a lot of satellite operating as well as rocket launching experience. But as an autonomous military force, in order to gain funds and support for its programs, it must now become competent in the bureaucratic procedures that all the agencies have to manage.

“We’ve been performing space operations for the Air Force for years. But we now have to lobby for new opportunities as a service,” Saltzman stated at the forum on Blue Marble Strategic Space on February 9. Saltzman is Deputy Head of space operations for the operations, cyber as well as Nuclear. He described his position as the “Space Force’s chief operating officer.” Space Force is a little less than a tenth the scale of the Marine Corps, with around 16,000 individuals in its ranks, half military as well as half civilians. “We will still be the smallest,” Saltzman stated, but Space Force will always have to make sure that the Pentagon hears its budget requests and other space-related issues.

“We must stand up to the responsibilities of the service level, to develop our budget” and campaign for space initiatives, Saltzman stated. That takes a tremendous amount of feedback and coordination from bureaucracy, he added. General John Raymond, head of the Space Force, is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, which is the body among the most senior uniformed officers who advise the Secretary of Defense and the United States’ President. “That requires a lot of planning and staff work to ensure that General Raymond is informed on any problem before General Milley from the point of view of the Space Force,” stated Saltzman. The chairman of Joint Chiefs is Major general Mark Milley.

The Space Force has to start developing its position in the defense bureaucracy in its second year of existence and figuring out how to interact with other services that still have space assets as well as skills, Saltzman clarified. “Most of this is regarding our young space personnel transitioning into the Defense Department for the regular phase of the creation of policy guidelines and budget requirements. That’s one of the major attempts at integration.”

The Space Force would also have to establish relationships with the military combatant commands that perform operations across the globe as a new service. “The bulk of our facilities and squadrons are assigned to the U.S. Space Order,” stated Saltzman. However, with the other instructions, the Space Force still has to function. “For all military unit commands, we are a force operator,” he stated. This includes standing up teams of individuals liable for “integrating space” into operations and “normalizing the processes, so the remainder of the DoD understands how the Space Force will have the capacity to bear.”