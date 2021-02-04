The Japanese mega technology company Sony is conducting test drives for its Vision-S electric vehicle on public highways. The company is testing the advanced technology that is integrated into the prototype to ensure that it is functioning. A public announcement made at the CES 2021 technology summit revealed that testing is ongoing in Austria as part of the company’s technical analysis to identify the safety measures that it can install in the model. Sony is forging into the future with more test drives slated for other regions to ensure that they can develop variations of the vehicle that are compatible with the roads in those areas and their climatic outline. The model has two 200 kilowatt motors, one at the back and the other at its front, to power the 2350 kilograms electric vehicle. Additionally, the vehicle has 40 detectors that relay the car’s safety measures in addition to facilitating independent parking.

Since the company is renowned for advanced technologies and not manufacturing vehicles, the industry is keen to observe the company’s future objectives with the Vision-S electric prototype. The company utilized its website to narrate this project’s details and the prototype vehicle’s specifications to attract interested electric vehicle fanatics and customers. The model will be the company’s plan to project what it is planning for the future transportation sector. Sony took its time to deal with major car manufacturers to actualize this project. One of the car developers is Magna Steyr.

The head of Magna Steyr, Frank Klein, stated that Vision-S is the beginning of other projects that the two partners will be working on to take up part of the growing electric vehicle industry’s market share. Sony’s entrance into the transportation industry comes at a time when established electric vehicle industry stakeholders are planning to expand their operations and develop more models. Most of the electric vehicle companies are improving their technology and expanding operations to compete with Tesla, which has enjoyed a significant market share in the industry.

For example, Volkswagen announced it would be increasing its production of passenger cars after it recorded sales of about 134000 BEVs last year, which triples its sales value in the year before. The chief executive of Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Ralf Brandstätter, stated that they are aiming for the first position in the battery electric vehicles market. On the other hand, Daimler’s chief executive pointed out that they would be focusing on the technology that minimizes emissions while advocating for innovation in the industry. Daimler sold more than 160000 PHEVs and BEVs last year in its Mercedes-Benz section and is hopeful of surpassing that quantity this year.