The team of Satellite Experts of SADC (Southern African Development Community) was able to meet earlier this week to do a follow up on the results of the last committee meeting of Satellite Experts, such as the fact that Angola would become the ITU Administration representing the SADC Member States. Among the points that were discussed were:

The Southern African Development Community’s satellite expert team is currently assembled in a “SADC Space Resources-ITU BSS as well as FSS Plan Bands” seminar that will run until 2 February 2021. The key goal of the workshop is to begin conversations on the introduction of the joint SADC satellite. One of the focuses of this function is the ‘National Satellite Framework Case Studies: Angola and South Africa’ forum, in which the two nations will discuss their perspectives in the field of space technology.

In addition to debates on organizational issues, panels on the implementation process of the system, the program structure as well as the budget creation, the process for promoting the execution of the structure and funding for programs relevant to the joint satellite SADC, the engagement of the members of Southern African Community Satellite Committee is demonstrated. The function will be attended by all the States which are part of the SADC Committee of Satellite Experts, including Zimbabwe, South Africa, Angola, the Kingdom of Eswatini, Botswana, Malawi, Namibia, the Secretariat of the SADC, and sixteen SADC Members Satellite Experts.

The African satellite sector was not void of operations, despite launching just one satellite in the year 2020. Algeria stated that AlSat-3 was in the modeling process, and those preparations were underway earlier this year for the AlComSat-2. Algeria has also confirmed plans this year to link 4,000 health centers via AlComSat-1. At a conference of Southern African Development Community (SADC) representatives, Angola was chosen to head the SADC satellite sharing scheme in an attempt to offer quality and accessible telecom services to its people. Angola has also stated that AngoSat-2 has been 50% completed and is planned to be deployed in 2022.